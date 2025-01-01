Award-winning musician King Monada has shared his wish for a bigger vehicle in the new year

The Limpopo-born artist jokingly revealed on his Instagram account a few days ago that he couldn't fit into his new car

In the video shared, the musician is struggling to fit into his fancy car while dressed in an oversized costume

Award-winning artist King Monada says he needs a bigger car in 2025. Images: @kingmonadamusic

Popular musician King Monada left his social media fans rolling on the floor with laughter in his latest video.

The artist slash content creator recently highlighted the difficulties of fitting into his McLaren while dressed in a costume.

His latest video comes a few weeks after he reportedly bought a new Bentley, following his recent purchases of a Ford Raptor and McLaren.

The Limpopo-born hitmaker reportedly owns a multimillion-rand car collection that ranges from Mercedes Benz to BMW.

South Africans respond to the musician's video

The fan-favourite artist King Monada took to his Instagram account a few days ago to share a video of himself dressed in an airbag costume while trying to get into his car.

"I need to buy a bigger car now...I'm struggling tjoo," he captioned the video.

Fans of the musician couldn't get enough of his video and thanked him for making them laugh.

@lebb_bosh said:

"Was that jump necessary mara King?"

@Sebotse_Alexis wrote:

"The kind of life problems I need. "

@Quincy_rsa replied:

"If we talk about someone who’s living his best life."

@elchico responded:

"I bet you hate to see A needle coming."

@neontle_m said:

"Kopa le time phone yage" (please switch off his phone).

@mpitsefresh said:

"Why are you wearing an air-bag."

@ctine_kirby wrote:

"Hayiii no it’s getting out of hand now."

@justine_buhlungu replied:

"Nice life problems. I wouldn’t mind having problems like these!"

King Monada joins viral challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the Limpopo musician King Monada joined the viral We Listen We Don't Judge challenge on social media.

The award-winning artist revealed in a Facebook post that he was the one writing songs for popular rapper Shebeshxt.

"We listen, we don't judge... shebeshxt o ngwalela kenna dikoša, we listen we don't judge," he said.

