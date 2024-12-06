King Monada reportedly bought a new Bentley from Pharoah Motors, following recent purchases of a Ford Raptor and McLaren

Photos of the musician posing with the car sparked mixed reactions, with fans congratulating him while others speculated about his sudden spree

Social media users suggested it could be a sponsorship or promotional deal, with some raising suspicions about the rapid acquisitions

King Monada has reportedly added another luxury car to his collection just weeks after buying a Ford Raptor and a McLaren. Photos of the star purchasing a stunning Bentley have sparked lively banter among social media users.

King Monada buys another car

2024 is King Monada's year for sure. The star has been buying high-end cars like he's buying bread lately.

Pictures of the star seemingly buying a brand-new Bently at celebrity car dealership Pharoah Motors have gone viral on social media. The photos posted by a user with the handle @KabeloMohlah02 show the Ska Bhora Moreki posing in front of the whip. The caption read:

"Congratulations to King Monada on another one🚘🙏🔥"

SA reacts to King Monada allegedly buying a new car

Social media users shared mixed reactions to pictures of King Monada seemingly buying a new car. Many felt something was fishy about the way he has been buying cars.

@PapaBophelo1 said:

"Hawks loading..."

@_Thembalihle_ commented:

"Congratulations to him 👏🏾"

@unethicalz added:

"He’s probably planning to open his own dealership back at home."

@DollyBy2 wrote:

"Congrats for him to get opportunity to advertise at Pharaoh dealership! It's look like our brother It's gaining more sponsors for December Gigs!🎼🎸👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@Abraham_Zuma said:

"Something is fishy la....but time will tell!"

