“Return It Later”: Mom Forced to Buy Pricey Jacket After Son’s Epic Store Tantrum in Video
- A little boy's epic tantrum in a store left his mom with no choice but to buy an expensive jacket for him
- The clip, shared online, shows the determined child rocking his stylish green Nike jacket with a big smile
- Mzansi parents in the comments related hard, offering advice and sharing funny hacks for avoiding similar situations
Parenting is not for the faint-hearted. One mom learned this the hard way during a shopping trip with her son.
Boy cries for Nike jacket
A video shows the little guy throwing a full-blown tantrum over a green Nike jacket until mom gives in.
In the clip, the boy proudly wears his new jacket, looking completely satisfied. The boy has a good eye for fashion because the jacket perfectly matched his sneakers.
Funny video shared on TikTok
The mom @karabonicollet2 posted the funny ordeal on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction. The footage currently has 36,000 views and 700 likes.
Watch the video below:
Dealing with children's tantrums
Viewers were in stitches over the clip. Many admitted they avoid such drama by leaving their kids at home during shopping trips.
See some comments below:
@Sego_M said:
"Next time a sale gae."
@tokollo_tkll asked:
"Why did you even allow him to fit it? 🤣"
@ZwonakaRoyalpriest suggested:
"You buy and return it later 😅😅😅"
@AMORZEE
"Shebexit has caused problems for us shame 😩😂"
@happyyness3 joked:
"Miletseng Ntate Moloto."
@motlhabane39 commented:
"I am tired of going to the mall with someone. You come back without talking."
@ThuliBoo stated:
"The jacket matches the shoes 🥰"
@MadamSmith mentioned:
"Why did you go with him? Nako ye motho oke kgotla dilo ka phone ya tshaya or else you will spend a million that you don't have 😂😂😂😂"
