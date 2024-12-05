A little boy's epic tantrum in a store left his mom with no choice but to buy an expensive jacket for him

The clip, shared online, shows the determined child rocking his stylish green Nike jacket with a big smile

Mzansi parents in the comments related hard, offering advice and sharing funny hacks for avoiding similar situations

A woman's son threw a massive tantrum for a new Nike jacket. Image: @karabonicollet2

Parenting is not for the faint-hearted. One mom learned this the hard way during a shopping trip with her son.

Boy cries for Nike jacket

A video shows the little guy throwing a full-blown tantrum over a green Nike jacket until mom gives in.

In the clip, the boy proudly wears his new jacket, looking completely satisfied. The boy has a good eye for fashion because the jacket perfectly matched his sneakers.

Funny video shared on TikTok

The mom @karabonicollet2 posted the funny ordeal on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction. The footage currently has 36,000 views and 700 likes.

Watch the video below:

Dealing with children's tantrums

Viewers were in stitches over the clip. Many admitted they avoid such drama by leaving their kids at home during shopping trips.

See some comments below:

@Sego_M said:

"Next time a sale gae."

@tokollo_tkll asked:

"Why did you even allow him to fit it? 🤣"

@ZwonakaRoyalpriest suggested:

"You buy and return it later 😅😅😅"

@AMORZEE

"Shebexit has caused problems for us shame 😩😂"

@happyyness3 joked:

"Miletseng Ntate Moloto."

@motlhabane39 commented:

"I am tired of going to the mall with someone. You come back without talking."

@ThuliBoo stated:

"The jacket matches the shoes 🥰"

@MadamSmith mentioned:

"Why did you go with him? Nako ye motho oke kgotla dilo ka phone ya tshaya or else you will spend a million that you don't have 😂😂😂😂"

