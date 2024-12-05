Global site navigation

“Return It Later”: Mom Forced to Buy Pricey Jacket After Son’s Epic Store Tantrum in Video
Family and Relationships

“Return It Later”: Mom Forced to Buy Pricey Jacket After Son’s Epic Store Tantrum in Video

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A little boy's epic tantrum in a store left his mom with no choice but to buy an expensive jacket for him
  • The clip, shared online, shows the determined child rocking his stylish green Nike jacket with a big smile
  • Mzansi parents in the comments related hard, offering advice and sharing funny hacks for avoiding similar situations

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!

A Mzansi woman recorded her son's tantrum in public
A woman's son threw a massive tantrum for a new Nike jacket. Image: @karabonicollet2
Source: TikTok

Parenting is not for the faint-hearted. One mom learned this the hard way during a shopping trip with her son.

Boy cries for Nike jacket

A video shows the little guy throwing a full-blown tantrum over a green Nike jacket until mom gives in.

In the clip, the boy proudly wears his new jacket, looking completely satisfied. The boy has a good eye for fashion because the jacket perfectly matched his sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA

Funny video shared on TikTok

The mom @karabonicollet2 posted the funny ordeal on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction. The footage currently has 36,000 views and 700 likes.

Read also

"What if South Africa is heaven?": Two creatives' hospital skirt leaves SA in stitches

Watch the video below:

Dealing with children's tantrums

Viewers were in stitches over the clip. Many admitted they avoid such drama by leaving their kids at home during shopping trips.

See some comments below:

@Sego_M said:

"Next time a sale gae."

@tokollo_tkll asked:

"Why did you even allow him to fit it? 🤣"

@ZwonakaRoyalpriest suggested:

"You buy and return it later 😅😅😅"

@AMORZEE

"Shebexit has caused problems for us shame 😩😂"

@happyyness3 joked:

"Miletseng Ntate Moloto."

@motlhabane39 commented:

"I am tired of going to the mall with someone. You come back without talking."

@ThuliBoo stated:

"The jacket matches the shoes 🥰"

@MadamSmith mentioned:

"Why did you go with him? Nako ye motho oke kgotla dilo ka phone ya tshaya or else you will spend a million that you don't have 😂😂😂😂"

Child throws tantrum after granny goes to Checkers

In another article, Briefly News reported that a cute kid went TikTok viral for being up in arms that his grandmother left him. People were in stitches as they watched the kid lose it over his grandma going to Checkers.

Read also

"She believed her own lie": Young lady executes jail prank on family members with amazing skill

The video garnered nearly 80,000 likes as the toddler's fit amused people. People commented with jokes about the boy's meltdown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: