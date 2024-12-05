Azana celebrated buying a brand-new black Omoda car, sharing the milestone on Instagram

The Chinese car brand, gaining popularity among SA celebrities like DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai, has become a stylish alternative to Mercedes Benz and VW

Fellow stars, including Lady Du, Qwabe Twins, and Nkosazana Daughter, congratulated Azana on her achievement with heartfelt messages

Azana is closing the year on a high note. The singer and songwriter recently turned heads when she posted a video of her brand-new car on social media.

Azana flaunted her stunning new car. Image: @azanaofficial

Source: Instagram

Azana cops brand new car

Halala! Congratulations are in order for talented singer and songwriter Azana who just copped a brand new Omoda.

The Chinese car brand has been dominating the South African car market, giving brands like Mercedes Benz and VW a run for their money. Many celebrities, including DJ Zinhle, LaConco, Cindy Makhathin, and Nadia Nakai, have been cruising in style with the stunning car.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to her Instagram page, Azana shared a video of herself pulling out of the dealership in her black Omoda. She wrote:

"New baby🖤"

SA celebs congratulate Azana on her new car

One thing about South African celebrities, they always clap for each other. Stars like Lady Du, Cindy Makhathini, Qwabe Twins and Nkosazana Daughter took to the singer's timeline to share heartfelt congratulatory messages.

@official.qwabetwins said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎉🍾🎊 ❤️❤️"

@ladydu_sa wrote:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍😍"

@nkosazana_daughter added:

"😍😍👏👏🔥🔥🔥Zana congratulations 😍"

@kaymo.grillz_official noted:

"@azanaofficial Of course it's black😂🔥Congratulations are in order Makho❤️🥳to greater heights 🥂"

@charlotte_lyf_official wrote:

"Well deserved 😍🙌❤️ congratulations sis."

@kwa_nhlaka_desserts said:

"Congrats Makho🥹❤️!! Keep on Inspiring the Youth🙌🏽"

Rachel Kolisi takes her R1.4 million Mercedes Benz for a spin

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi may be nursing her broken heart after her shocking divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, but the mother of two has been cruising in style.

Siya Kolisi's soon-to-be-ex-wife has been showcasing some of the best Mercedes Benz models lately, and fans love it for her. Rachel is a part of the Friends of the Brand initiative alongside top stars like Siya Kolisi, Zakes Bantwini, his wife Nandi Madida, and other local and international stars.

Source: Briefly News