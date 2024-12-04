Rachel Kolisi showcased a sleek white Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 convertible worth R1.4 million on Instagram, impressing fans

Rachel is part of Mercedes-Benz South Africa's Friends of the Brand initiative, which includes stars like Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida

Mercedes-Benz SA spokesperson Terrence Steenkamp explained that ambassadors drive these cars for a year, with the option for renewal and a new vehicle allocation annually

Rachel Kolisi may be nursing her broken heart after her shocking divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, but the mother of two has been cruising in style.

Rachel Kolisi showed off her stunning R1.4 million Mercedes Benz. Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Sportel

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi takes her R1.4 million car for a spin

Siya Kolisi's soon-to-be-ex-wife has been showcasing some of the best Mercedes Benz models lately, and fans love it for her. Rachel is a part of the Friends of the Brand initiative alongside top stars like Siya Kolisi, Zakes Bantwini, his wife Nandi Madida, and other local and international stars.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rachel shared pictures of a sleek white Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 estimated to cost R1.4 million. She noted that this was her first time taking a convertible Mercedes for a spin. She wrote:

"Hello again, Jozi! @mercedesbenzsa showing off! First time driving a convertible. Definitely putting the top down."

Car expert explains Mercedes Benz's Friends of the Brand (FTOB)

Speaking to Briefly News about the Mercedes-Benz Friend of the Brand initiative, Mercedes Benz SA spokesperson Terrence Steenkamp said the Friends of the Brand ambassadors get to drive the cars for a year. He noted that they return the car after a year, and if their contracts are renewed, they get another car.

"All FOTB keep the vehicles for 12 months and, should their contracts be renewed, they’re allocated a new vehicle for the following 12 months."

Rachel Kolisi takes Siya’s sister, Liphelo, for driving lesson in Mercedes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that how many teenagers can say they were taught to drive in a Mercedes-Benz? Not a lot, but Siya Kolisi's sister is one of the lucky ones!

After announcing her divorce from her husband, Siya Kolisi, Rachel appears to be picking up the pieces and living life to the fullest.

Source: Briefly News