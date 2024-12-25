Siya and Rachel Kolisi's shocking divorce, announced in October 2024, follows a decade-long relationship that included marriage and two children

Speculation about Siya's infidelity, including his admission of battling addictions and rumours of a new relationship with influencer Zuki Lamani, has fueled the split

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who advised divorced individuals to focus on personal growth, set boundaries, and prioritise self-care while co-parenting

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce ranks among the most shocking in South Africa's history. The beloved couple has dominated headlines and sparked trending conversations since announcing their separation in October 2024.

A look at Siya and Rachel Kolisi, from their marriage to divorce announcement. Image: Simon Hofmann and Ashley Vlotman

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's relationship timeline

Siya and Rachel's beautiful love story began in 2012. Although they were initially friends, their relationship evolved into romance after a few years. The couple welcomed their son, Nicholas Siyamthanda, in 2015. A year later, they tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.

Two years after the birth of their son, they welcomed their daughter Keziah Kolisi in 2017.

What went wrong between Siya and Rachel Kolisi?

The Kolisis went from the World Cup power couple to their shocking divorce announcement in a few months. Social media has been buzzing with speculation about what led to the couple's divorce.

Many have concluded that Siya Kolisi's infidelity might have been the main reason for their divorce. According to The South African, the Springbok captain admitted in his book Rise that he has battled with several addictions, including womanising and alcohol. He said:

"I had to go to marriage counselling because I couldn’t give everything to my wife; because my heart was so hard.”

Siya has been rumoured to be dating influencer Zuki Lamani. Pictures and videos of the two together started making rounds on social media. Controversial media personality MacG even speculated that Siya might have impregnated another woman.

The Kolisis navigating co-parenting

Divorce is never easy, especially for the children. From the looks of things, Siya and Rachel have been co-parenting perfectly. The two have shared posts on their respective pages, spending some time with their children.

Briefly News spoke to relationship coach and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee on how divorced individuals can focus on personal growth while co-parenting. She said:

"Focusing on personal growth while co-parenting entails setting clear boundaries, maintaining a positive outlook, and prioritising self-care. Divorced individuals are able to pick up the pieces more easily by investing in their emotional health, pursuing new interests, and practising self-compassion.

"Co-parenting can be challenging but it also offers an opportunity for both parents to work together with the children’s best interests but not at the cost of one’s personal development."

