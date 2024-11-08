Zuki Lamani has finally responded to the rumours that she was Siya Kolisi's side chick

The influencer was caught in a social media storm and accused of ending Siya's marriage to Rachel

Her reaction left netizens in stitches, with many still asking whether or not she had a hand in the divorce

Zuki Lamani blasted the people claiming she ended Siya and Rachel Kolisi's marriage. Images: zuki_lamani, siyakolisi

Eh, Zuki Lamani finally addressed the claims that she was the reason Siya and Rachel Kolisi called it quits.

Zuki Lamani breaks her silence

As the nation continues to seek answers surrounding the controversial Kolisi divorce, the Springboks captain's alleged mistress finally broke her silence.

Zuki Lamani was suspected of having a hand in the famous couple's split after netizens shared receipts of her being openly infatuated with Siya - and peeps thought there was more to their story.

Having been labelled a homewrecker and "the other woman," an agitated Zuki finally addressed the allegations during an Instagram livestream where she snapped at a follower who asked if the rumours were true:

"Where is it true? When you're by yourself, do you think it's true? Because you're all asking me the same thing. Come up with an answer, and that will be your answer."

TikTok user atisangphelane shared a recording of Zuki's live:

Mzansi weighs in on Zuki Lamani's reaction

Netizens were in stitches over Zuki's hilarious post:

Yonela asked:

"Why do they think Zuki is the reason? Am I missing something?"

Zwaks20 was in stitches:

"Zuki is so funny."

Mihlali Dayimani laughed:

"You guys are really annoying Zuki."

Massy quoted Zuki:

"Come up with an answer, then that’s going to be your answer."

IMAMA was curious:

"But then, is it true, guys?"

user2072858436325 asked:

"But why are they asking her this?"

Nomha posted:

"That's what you get for taking that photo, people are boring, man."

