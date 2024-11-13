Mzansi Ladies Thirst Over Toss With Hilarious Pick-Up Lines: “Men Are Dogs, but You’re a Hotdog”
- The ladies couldn't keep their composure and shot their shots at Toss after watching his latest video
- The dancer was thirsted over as ladies tried every pick-up line in the book to score some time with him
- Mzansi was in stitches at the ladies' attempts, while others threw shade at some inappropriate comments
Oh, the ladies are thirsting hard for Toss, and the shirtless dancer's charisma has them in a chokehold.
Toss delivers iWishi Wishi freestyle
Toss recently jumped on the iWishi Wishi wave and dropped a fire freestyle to Kabza De Small's smash hit.
The dancer/ Amapiano star came into the industry with his hit song, Umlando and infectious moves and had the ladies daydreaming about him regularly.
He recently shared a video of his version of iWishi Wishi, in his element without a shirt on while driving a speed boat:
Ladies shoot their shots at Toss
The dollies did not waste any time and lined up with their best pick-up lines:
abelw'okuhle said:
"Men are dogs, but you're a hotdog."
Babalwa BEe Tuswa pleaded:
"Toss, please toss me over."
LondyMamgo wrote:
"People out here talking about 'You cooked this one' and 'You ate,' and that time I am looking at the meal itself."
SAPS joked:
"I swear, for you, I'd even beat up Ramaphosa dead!"
Meanwhile, netizens couldn't believe how far the ladies would go for some time with Toss:
Quinton was shattered:
"I just saw my girl in the comments."
YoliHeaven_Sent was in stitches:
"That hotdog comment needs to win an award."
justzoeM wasn't impressed:
"I hate such comments because the roles cannot be reversed. I get that it’s banter, but still."
Kgomotsoo_oo said:
"Konje, it’s only sexual harassment when men comment like this."
Mihlali Ndamase flaunts her snatched body
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase showing off her hourglass figure.
Sadly, netizens have resorted to roasting Mimi over her scandals and accused her of preparing to ruin another marriage:
CLK_141 said:
"Coming to a marriage near you."
