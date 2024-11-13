The ladies couldn't keep their composure and shot their shots at Toss after watching his latest video

Oh, the ladies are thirsting hard for Toss, and the shirtless dancer's charisma has them in a chokehold.

Toss delivers iWishi Wishi freestyle

Toss recently jumped on the iWishi Wishi wave and dropped a fire freestyle to Kabza De Small's smash hit.

The dancer/ Amapiano star came into the industry with his hit song, Umlando and infectious moves and had the ladies daydreaming about him regularly.

He recently shared a video of his version of iWishi Wishi, in his element without a shirt on while driving a speed boat:

Ladies shoot their shots at Toss

The dollies did not waste any time and lined up with their best pick-up lines:

abelw'okuhle said:

"Men are dogs, but you're a hotdog."

Babalwa BEe Tuswa pleaded:

"Toss, please toss me over."

LondyMamgo wrote:

"People out here talking about 'You cooked this one' and 'You ate,' and that time I am looking at the meal itself."

SAPS joked:

"I swear, for you, I'd even beat up Ramaphosa dead!"

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't believe how far the ladies would go for some time with Toss:

Quinton was shattered:

"I just saw my girl in the comments."

YoliHeaven_Sent was in stitches:

"That hotdog comment needs to win an award."

justzoeM wasn't impressed:

"I hate such comments because the roles cannot be reversed. I get that it’s banter, but still."

Kgomotsoo_oo said:

"Konje, it’s only sexual harassment when men comment like this."

