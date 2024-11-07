Toss impressed fans with his viral iWishi Wishi freestyle, showcasing his lyrical talent and flow in a video shared on social media

The freestyle performed shirtless on a boat sparked social media excitement, with many urging Toss to release more music this summer

Fans praised him for bringing back energetic freestyles and compared him to Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt as a strong competition

Famous singer and dancer Toss jumped onto the iWishi Wishi trend with a freestyle that blew Mzansi away. The talented star showed off his lyrical ability and flow in a video that is making the rounds on social media.

Toss impresses fans with his iWishi Wishi freestyle

uMlando hitmaker Toss has proved once again why he is regarded as one of the most talented singers in Mzansi. The star impressed fans with his remix of the viral hit iWishi Wishi.

A video of the star singing his version of the song was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The clip shows the shirtless star in a boat. Kwawula wrote:

"A look at Toss' 'iWishi Wishi' freestyle."

Fans impressed by Toss' freestyle

Social media users agreed that Toss nailed the freestyle. Many said the star needs to release more music this summer season. Others even compared him to Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt, saying he is in strong competition with him.

@chief_musa97008 said:

"Good vibes."

@Asvll13 commented:

"Where did he shoot this?"

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"Shebeshxt has a competition here."

@zintlekwaaiman wrote:

"TOSIIIIII TOSIIIIII🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Yall better listen to the kids!"

@yung_killar_rsa said:

"Singabo Patrick Si Tsip' Imali E Mine😤 TOSSSS🔥‼️"

@i_am_still_ribbz added:

"We haven't had these freestyles in a while 😭"

