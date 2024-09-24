Cassper Nyovest and Toss went viral for their impressive dance moves in a video shared by Musa Khawula on X

Cassper Nyovest and Toss showed off their impressive dance moves in a viral video. Social media users praised Mufasa for nailing the moves.

Cassper Nyovest and Toss showed off their dance moves in a video. Image: @casspernyovest and @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Cassper and Toss' video goes viral

Mzansi musicians Cassper Nyovest and Toss have an incredible relationship. The stars have worked together on various projects, including Cassper's popular alcohol brand Billiato and his popular advert that was recently pulled from platforms for breaking advertising regulations.

A video of the two stars dancing together is trending on social media. The now-viral video was shared by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X with the caption:

"Cassper Nyovest with Toss dancing."

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest and Toss dancing

Social media users praised the stars for their impressive dance moves. Many said Cassper ate and left no crumbs.

@RealXavier011 said:

"One thing about Cassper, he can dance."

@TMNLMNKRL wrote:

"Cool dance but watch everyone finding ways to hate, snooze fest!"

@ymogwere added:

"Cassper is test driving variety of sounds...go that's🤣😂🥱"

@LwandleEL noted:

"Cassper is a good dancer always has been. He won't bore u on stage."

@MdolombaNt81262 added:

"Casper is growing on me...I am starting to like him shame now that no one is fighting him sekayisono nyana."

@Zeal36744130 said:

"All negative comments aside….Cassper is an all-round entertainer."

@Melitson89 wrote:

"I see Toss is not comfortable dancing without being half-naked!"

Lasizwe remixes Zulu traditional dance with twerking

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that media personality Lasizwe Dambuza recently caused a buzz on social media when he shared a video showing off his dance moves. Fans shared thoughts about how the star started twerking while doing some Zulu dance moves.

One thing about Lasizwe is that he is always having fun. The star recently left fans scratching their heads when he remixed traditional Zulu dance moves with twerking.

Source: Briefly News