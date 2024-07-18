Cassper Nyovest's Don Billiato advert was withdrawn after the Advertising Regulatory Board cited violations following a complaint by the Drinks Federation of SA

The ad, featuring stars like DJ Zinhle, Somizi Mhlongo, and Toss, was criticised for glamorising drinking and suggesting social success through alcohol consumption

Social media users reacted strongly, with many speculating that the withdrawal was motivated by jealousy or inconsistency from regulatory boards

Cassper Nyovest's advert for his Don Billiato alcohol brand has reportedly been withdrawn from television over some violations. The clip featuring top stars, including DJ Zinhle, Somizi Mhlongo and Toss, made headlines when it came out.

Cassper Nyovest’s popular Don Billiato advert has been withdrawn. Image: @casspernyovest and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest's advert withdrawn

Top South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is charting social media trends after the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) ordered the withdrawal of his Don Billiato advert in its current format.

According to the SowetanLIVE, the Drinks Federation of SA (DFSA) filed the lawsuit, citing several breaches. The TV ad, shown on DStv and social media platforms, features people in white outfits boarding a private plane with Cassper Nyovest welcoming them and saying, "Enjoy a taste of wealth." The ad also shows the people drinking, laughing, and dancing, including media personality Somizi Mhlongo as the pilot and Toss dancing on the plane's wing.

DFSA's complaints included the tagline "taste of wealth", glamorising drinking, inappropriate attire, and the use of celebrities. The ARB ruled that the tagline suggests social success through drinking the brand, which could influence underage viewers. However, the ARB did not find the clothing sexually inappropriate.

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's advert's withdrawal

Social media users still don't understand why Cassper's advert would be taken down months after it dropped. Some said maybe his haters are at play.

@dante_lway said:

"Lost their minds what about all the other brand’s advertising."

@bebe_caykes commented:

"This is nonsense! @casspernyovest you should appeal this nonsense. Is it because you're not WMC. South African Regulatory boards have zero consistency."

@Wvllie added:

"Hai It's all Jealous. 4sho the brand is doing good on the markets, they don't want that. @casspernyovest ska ba hemisa, oska ba forgiver.❤ibile drop that second bottle and bring another hotslogan. Somebody will use that slogan one day if you change it, watch out."

Cassper Nyovest shares what AKA said in their infamous pic

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA and Cassper Nyovest were key parts of each other's careers. The pair had heated exchanges over diss tracks and even physical confrontations.

Cassper Nyovest finally revealed the behind the scenes info on a moment that went viral with AKA. Many South Africans were touched by the heartwarming story Cassper Nyovest told about AKA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News