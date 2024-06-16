Cassper Nyovest appeared on L-Tido's podcast, where he talked about the late AKA and one of their heated exchanges

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest had a long-running beef with Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA who was gunned down

Cassper Nyovest sat down with L-Tido and let people know the story behind an iconic moment that he had with AKA

AKAA and Cassper Nyovest were key parts of each other's careers. The pair had heated exchanges over diss tracks and even physical confrontations.

Cassper Nyovest shared the story behind the pic of him hugging AKA in a video. Image: Getty Imges / Frennie Shivambu / x / @MDNnewss

Source: UGC

Cassper Nyovest finally revealed the behind the scenes of a moment that went viral with AKA. Many South Africans were touched by the heartwarming story Cassper Nyovest told about AKA.

Cassper Nyovest praises AKA

In a snippet of an interview reposted by @MDNnewss, Cassper had an interview with L-Tido, he discussed a picture of him and the late AKA hugging. Cassper explained that he had just Filled up the Dome when AKA hugged him to say congratulations, and then said he meant every word he ever said to him.

Cassper goes on to compliment how intelligent AKA was. He said the late rapper was calculated and knew that the picture would have a huge impact. Watch the clip:

SA amused by memory of Cassper Nyovest and AKA's beef

Many people thought Cassper's story about AKA was heartwarming. Netizens commented on the video and talked about how AKA is sorely missed.

@AmyMarley422 said:

"He misses him."

@_SphesihleM wrote:

"We don’t care. He must make music."

@PapieJacobson countered:

"Let Cass talk about AKA all he wants..AKA was and will always be a big part of his career. No need to get mad at him at all."

@miss_fine_wine was moved:

"Hahaha this funny. Awwwww Kiernan, they stole a gem from us. So sorry."

@Aria4991 commented:

"Typical AKA. miss him. We were going to get fire tweets from him."

Cassper Nyovest shares powerful wake-up call with fans

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest shared some advice with his followers. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was in full grootman mode when he urged his supporters to invest in their real lives as much as they do their online profiles.

It's evident that the direction Cassper Nyovest's life has taken is one of peace and sharing the wisdom he has learned in his 33 years of life with those around him, including his supporters.

The rapper has taken a fatherly role not only to his son but for his supporters who look up to him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News