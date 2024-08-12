Bontle Modiselle and Lady Du impressed fans with their dance moves in a viral video set to Lady Du's hit song Tjina

The video was shared online, and social media users praised the duo for their dance skills and Bontle's beauty

Many commenters expressed admiration for the stars, noting the unique South African style and Bontle's stunning appearance

Bontle Modiselle and Lady Du passed the vibe check with their dance video. The stars recently showcased their moves in a viral video.

Bontle Modiselle and Lady Du impressed fans with their dance moves. Image: @bontle.modiselle and @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Bontle Modiselle and Lady Du dances in video

Popular stars Bontle Modiselle and Lady Du are a duo we never knew we needed. The stars had Mzansi taking notes when they got down to Lady Du's hit song, Tjina.

A video of the stunners dancing was shared on the microblogging platform X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post's caption read:

"Bontle Modiselle and Lady Du showcase their dance moves together."

Mzansi impressed by Lady Du and Bontle's move

Social media users loved the stars' video. Many hailed them for killing the moves, while others couldn't get enough of Bontle's beauty.

@__ThapeloM said:

"They are both beautiful. unfortunately, they are getting old now. They need to stop dancing."

@_Lolo_Pat added:

"Good vibes."

@TheRealSmomoh added:

"They got some great moves."

@DlaminiDukani wrote:

"SA has its own style 👌🏽"

@__ShEllyH said:

"Having good time."

@charlie_marema said:

"Bontle is beautiful man. That guy is lucky."

@Sifiso22205704 added:

"Bontle is beautiful."

@EmzaChick wrote:

"Bontle is getting finer ❤️‍🔥"

@ZenzeleKubhek11 wrote:

"They look like grandmother and granddaughter. Ladydu ugogo."

Bontle Modiselle impresses with her Mkhukhu dance challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle is definitely the queen of dance, no matter what you say. The star recently shared a clip of herself that set social media abuzz.

Without a doubt, Bontle Modiselle always gives on every dance challenge she has done. The girl who once made it to the Guinness World Records recently set the bar high for other dancers. The amapiano dancer and actress recently joined the list and jumped in on the Mkhukhu dance challenge.

