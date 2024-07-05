Linda Mtoba joined Lasizwe on his YouTube show Awkward Dates , with a video glimpse shared on social media

Celebrities like Londie London, Faith Nketsi, and Minnie Dlamini have also appeared on the show, and a trailer of Linda's episode shows the stars having a blast

Social media users couldn't stop praising Linda's beauty, with many commenting on how stunning she looked during the date

Actress Linda Mtoba is the latest celebrity to join the hilarious Lasizwe on his YouTube show Awkward Dates. A video showing a glimpse of the date was shared on social media.

Linda Mtoba joined Lasizwe on a date. Image: @linda_mtoba and @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Linda Mtoba and Lasizwe go on Awkward Date

Several celebrities, including Londie London, Faith Nketsi, Minnie Dlamini, Toss, Dawn Thandeka King and Khanyi Mbau, have joined Lasizwe on his popular show Awkard Dates.

The star recently revealed that he was on a date with actress and media personality Linda Mtoba. Taking to his Instagram page, the YouTuber shared a trailer of the latest episode. The stars had a blast on the date, if the short clip making rounds on social media is anything to go by. He wrote:

"Eh, eh, eh! What an awkward date"

Lasizwe's can't get over Linda Mtoba's beauty

Social media users could not stop talking about Linda Mtoba's face card. Many said the actress looked absolutely beautiful during the date.

@anele_zondo said:

"Is Linda real? "

@z_nkunjana said:

" Linda mimicking him is the real tea"

@lindamoeketsi wrote:

"Yho! Your face? @linda_mtoba - I have questions for the people responsible… "

@_xcle added:

" A date w Linda ? yhoo mina Lasizwe i’d have fainted , this date wouldn’t have gone past 2mins "

@kamohelo_muso commented:

"Yerrrr Linda’s face though!!"

@its_madlamini said:

"No Linda is not a human"

@sontshakao added:

"❤️❤️ Umhle Linda."

Lasizwe celebrates growing YouTube following after reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone. The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers.

South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After marking 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

Source: Briefly News