Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Stokie caused a stir when he posed next to heavily armed bodyguards

Netizens wanted to know if his life was in danger because it seemed rather odd for the muso to have security

Stoki had a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Bar in Cape Town when he arrived with his guards

DJ Stokie was in Cape Town when he posed with heavily armed bodyguards. Image: @djstokie

Popular Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Stokie recently had the internet confused after she shared a picture next to heavily armed bodyguards.

Why DJ Stokie arrive with guards for his CPT gig?

The viral photo was shared on Twitter by @MDNnewss, and it left netizens questioning if his life was in danger.

It seemed rather odd for the muso to walk around with so many security personnel. On his Instagram page, Stoki shared that he had a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Bar in Cape Town.

Mzans confused by Stokie's photo

Commenting under the blog page's post, netizens poked fun at the Masithokoze hitmaker's photo.

@aey_dear joked:

"Even Superman has guards around him."

@soso_spayi asked:

"Who wants to kill him?"

@TeffuJoy said:

"Ebanna- not even the president is this secured."

@onetimepantsula questioned:

"So, is he now the Fidelity Vehicle? Why is he so guarded?"

@XUFFLER stated:

"He must ask DJ Sumbody how useless those people are."

@uMaster_Sandz asked:

"Why? Like … why?"

@sphiwe_goodwill stated:

"Chap takes himself too seriously unnecessarily."

@juicystory_xciv replied:

"Surrounded by guards. Okay. I see you."

@RALETMaN replied:

"That's how bad south africa is. We need the police to make south africa a safer place again."

@Ngcibirha asked:

"Is he getting ready for a gig in Soshanguve?"

@Olefile_10 reacted:

"Once your CPO comes dressed like he's going to war, then you know."

