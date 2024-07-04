Global site navigation

DJ Stokie and His Heavily Armed Bodyguards Cause a Stir Online, SA Reacts: "Who Wants to Kill Him?"
Celebrities

DJ Stokie and His Heavily Armed Bodyguards Cause a Stir Online, SA Reacts: "Who Wants to Kill Him?"

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Stokie caused a stir when he posed next to heavily armed bodyguards
  • Netizens wanted to know if his life was in danger because it seemed rather odd for the muso to have security
  • Stoki had a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Bar in Cape Town when he arrived with his guards

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Stokie posed with his heavily armed bodyguards.
DJ Stokie was in Cape Town when he posed with heavily armed bodyguards. Image: @djstokie
Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Stokie recently had the internet confused after she shared a picture next to heavily armed bodyguards.

Why DJ Stokie arrive with guards for his CPT gig?

The viral photo was shared on Twitter by @MDNnewss, and it left netizens questioning if his life was in danger.

It seemed rather odd for the muso to walk around with so many security personnel. On his Instagram page, Stoki shared that he had a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Bar in Cape Town.

Read also

Carting in love, duo's highway adventure leaves internet envious: "Only in South Africa"

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Mzans confused by Stokie's photo

Commenting under the blog page's post, netizens poked fun at the Masithokoze hitmaker's photo.

@aey_dear joked:

"Even Superman has guards around him."

@soso_spayi asked:

"Who wants to kill him?"

@TeffuJoy said:

"Ebanna- not even the president is this secured."

@onetimepantsula questioned:

"So, is he now the Fidelity Vehicle? Why is he so guarded?"

@XUFFLER stated:

"He must ask DJ Sumbody how useless those people are."

@uMaster_Sandz asked:

"Why? Like … why?"

@sphiwe_goodwill stated:

"Chap takes himself too seriously unnecessarily."

@juicystory_xciv replied:

"Surrounded by guards. Okay. I see you."

@RALETMaN replied:

"That's how bad south africa is. We need the police to make south africa a safer place again."

@Ngcibirha asked:

"Is he getting ready for a gig in Soshanguve?"

@Olefile_10 reacted:

"Once your CPO comes dressed like he's going to war, then you know."

Read also

Papa Penny allegedly joins NCOP as uMkhonto we Sizwe Party member, Mzansi's reactions mixed

Siya Kolisi partners with KFC

In a previous report from Briefly News, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi surprised kids at a KFC event after announcing a partnership with the fast-food retailer to help feed the children of South Africa.

Social media users showed their admiration for the player after the partnership between KFC and the Kolisi Foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel