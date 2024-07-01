South African musician Papa Penny has allegedly joined the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)

The reality TV star ditched the African National Congress and joined the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party

Social media reactions were very mixed, with some questioning his ability to bring about change

Mzansi's iconic media personality, Papa Penny, is allegedly the newest Delegate to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Papa Penny is alleged to have joined the NCOP as uMkhonto we Sizwe Party member. Image: @penny_penny_shaka_bundu

Papa Penny rumoured to have joined NCOP

On his private Instagram account, South African musician Papa Penny shared a picture of him showing his badge as a member of parliament. He previously ditched the African National Congress (ANC) and decided to join the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP).

He has reportedly joined the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The news was shared on X by the page @RebelNews_ with the caption:

"Penny Penny is going to Parliament as MP for NCOP."

Mzansi reacts to Papa Penny's appointment

Netizens had mixed feelings about this, as some questioned his ability to bring about change to Mzansi. Others were genuinely happy for him.

@dumi086 exclaimed:

"Wow, what!"

@NkosinathiSiz11 said:

"Aheee Papa Penny sithi Congratulations."

@pretty486108 said:

"Congrats Papa peny aheee."

@moripe2000 argued:

"Africans and their selections, and we wonder why we are always behind."

@DidiSegapo said:

"Degeneration of the NCOP."

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"Shout out to Pappa Penny, this is big."

@lorrenzom added:

"Well done Papa Peny he deserves it."

@BkMalala claimed:

"Yeyi Yeyi MK used Papa Penny."

@thabi66078651 celebrated:

"We serve a God of miracles, who would have thought, I;m so so happy for him."

@MLANDO60870174 claimed:

"President Zuma is the mastermind of all times."

@Mfoka_Jobe said:

"The movement will deploy you at the right time and at the right place."

@MyAfricanRootz mentioned:

"It will be interesting to see what value he adds."

Papa Penny claims MK will increase grants

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Papa Penny joined the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP), has been a vocal supporter.

In a trending video, the reality TV star claimed that the political party plans to increase social grants, such as child support grants, to R760 and old age and disability grants to R4 500.

