Papa Penny recently joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK) and has been a vocal supporter of it

In a trending video, the reality TV star claimed that the political party plans to increase social grants

He alleged that they will increase the child support grants to R760, and the old age and disability grants will also increase to R4500

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Papa Penny is urging South Africans to vote for the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK). In a recent video, the singer mentioned the various social grant increments should they win the elections.

Papa Penny stated that the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party would increase the social grants if they got elected. Image: @papa_penny_shaka_bundu

Source: Instagram

Papa Penny campaigns for the MK Party

Since joining the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party, reality TV star Papa Penny has been vocal about the party's agenda.

In a trending video, the singing icon stated that the party plans to increase social grants for South Africans.

Papa Penny alleged that the Jacob Zuma led party will increase the child support grants to R760. In addition to that, they will also increase the old age and disability grants to R4500. The party also shared their plans to create jobs for millions of unemployed youth

Papa Penny urges Mzansi to vote for the MK Party

In the trending video posted by @MDNnewss, Papa Penny urged Mzansi to vote for the MK Party so that the country could return to its former glory.

"Vote for MK, South Africa must return to us. Go and vote. Amandla!"

Netizens react to Papa Penny's claims

South Africans on Twitter are finding Papa Penny's promises too good to be true.

@StHonorable stated:

"Inganekwane kanti (A tell-tale.) They think all of us are Sassa beneficiaries? We don't want to be state dependent. We want jobs for every graduate, skills for any high school dropouts and funding for existing small businesses and startup entrepreneurs. Duduzile Zuma and Duduzane Zuma aren't on any grants nje. We also want the soft life they're living. Ngiyema lapho!"

@BhejaEmpirePty added:

"It doesn't matter; already, the state is spending billions of grant money to over 20 million people, yet that money is taxed to 8 million workers. Personal tax income is a thorn to the flesh of those who're affected if you didn't know. At least 20 million people were the ones paying taxes for 8 million people."

@uMaster_Sandz asked:

"Is Penny the president now to be giving us promises?"

@dmotloung argued:

"The MK party makes up all these ideas as they go. That's why they plagiarise the EFF manifesto word for word. I suppose it makes sense because the supreme leader is still a member of the ANC."

Papa Penny joins Jacob Zuma on stage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Papa Penny joined Jacob Zuma on stage during the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) manifesto launch at Orlando Stadium.

The two prominent personalities sang Jacob Zuma's popular Umshini Wami song, which went viral. Netizens weighed in on the reality TV star's decision to ditch the African National Congress (ANC) and support the former President.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News