Media personality Ayanda Thabethe recently shared her June photo dump on social media

The actress's photo dump was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's content

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ayanda Thabethe's photo dump has fans talking. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

The South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe had many fans gushing over her pictures on social media.

Ayanda Thabethe's June photo dump has peeps talking on social media

The model recently topped the trending social media list after flaunting her R5 million luxury Maybach car.

Recently, many social media users have been talking about Andile Ncube's ex-wife's June photo dump, which was shared online by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Ayanda Thabethe shares her June photo dump."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ayanda's photo dump

After the photo dump was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to the pictures. See some of the comments below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"This girl is living and living large."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"This is what I call living."

@MissLihleM responded:

"Ayanda is going to be a single mom. This thing with Peter will end mark my words."

@NothileMaZondi said:

"Even if it all vanishes, ekgcineni uGal uphilile shame, because what?!"

@POFFADER mentioned:

"I love the fact she stopped caring. She's enjoying this gangsters money now without any care in the world. She used to make it seem like she's a hard worker."

@Qhama_C replied:

"Rolls Royce wearing a Zara dupe jacket is wild."

@Goatttttttttt9 wrote:

"We'll be there no matter what."

@dracotino responded:

"Same cycle, every time. We will be there."

Musa Khawula claims Ayanda is expecting her second child

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula claimed that model Ayanda Thabethe is expecting her second child.

On his popular The Pope Of Pop Culture channel, the entertainment blogger and YouTuber claimed that Ayanda Thabethe's boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe, is on the run, and Mzansi is unimpressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News