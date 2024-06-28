Seasoned actor Samson Khumalo is the newest addition to Skeem Saam , and he plays a corrupt municipal employee

The SABC 1 educational show will be entering its 13th season, and fans are in for exciting twists and turns

South Africans are excited about this and hailed the actor for being versatile, and they believe he will nail his role

Skeem Saam fans are in for a treat. Seasoned actor Samson Khumalo has moved in on the troublesome streets of Turfloop, and he is about to bring in some drama.

Samson Khumalo has joined 'Skeem Saam', and he will play a corrupt municipality worker. Image: @SkeemSaam

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam adds new character

Talented actor Samson Khumalo will play a corrupt municipal employee in his 50s named Boikanyo 'Bra Boikie' Ramasemola.

The highly successful SABC 1 educational show will be entering its 13th season, and fans are in for exciting twists and turns.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported:

"Bra Boikie is a flamboyant 50 something year old who is a corrupt municipal employee willing to assist Kwaito and Tbose in getting a big paying tender."

Mzansi peeps react to Khumalo's addition to the show

Viewers are thrilled about this news. Many people praised the actor's versatility, and are confident he'll excel in his new role.

@Thato gushed:

"Skeem Saam must play twice a day! Too much heat! Bring back Rachel MaThousand Kunutu."

@crazythatoo lauded:

"I love how versatile Tswana, Pedi, and Sotho-speaking actors are. They can play any Setswana, Sepedi, or Sesotho-speaking role."

@MatshidisoBella exclaimed:

"Oooh, Jehovah, no peace in Turfloop. Tbose must forget the new house."

@Streetlighter98 said:

"He was so great on Isibaya. I can't wait to see what he has to offer this time around."

@ThabisoMat99590 asked:

"Why can't they bring back Rachel Kunutu, though?"

@ThusoetsileG said:

"I hope he will speak Setswana. I love how he speaks the language."

Molefi Monaisa returns to Skeem Saam as Wallet

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skeem Saam actor Molefi Monaisa will reprise his role as Wallet.

The actor, who many viewers of the show love, took a break from his role in 2021, and his return was met with excited fans.

