Skeem Saam actor Molefi Monaisa will be returning to the educational show as Wallet

The actor, who is loved by many viewers of the show, took a break from his role in 2021

On behalf of Skeem Saam, SABC Publicity Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela told Briefly News that Harriet Manamela will also return to the show in August 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Actor Molefi Monaisa returns to 'Skeem Saam.' Image: @sowetanonline

Source: UGC

The popular educational soapie Skeem Saam will return some of its OG actors for the 13th season.

Skeem Saam's Wallet will be returning to the show

Skeem Saam has been one of the most watched soapies on SABC ever since it started. The show also announced that one of its most loved actors, Molefi Monaisa, will be making his comeback as Wallet.

According to The South African, Monaisa left the show in 2021, taking a break, and he will be returning onscreen on Friday, 28 June 2024. This was after actor Sicelo Buthelezi was harassed by a fan at a garage for the character he plays on the show.

The soapie shared a teaser on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"As the community of Turf absorbs the breaking news, someone unexpected emerges on the street."

Watch the teaser below:

On behalf of Skeem Saam, SABC Publicity Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela told Briefly News that Harriet Manamela will also return to the show in August 2024.

She wrote:

"After having been on a production break for a short duration, Harriet Manamela will return from the 2nd of August 2024 to play the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’. We honour Florence Masebe for standing in for Harriet and playing the character of ‘Meikie’ with such elegance and grace during her absence."

Rachel Kunutu and Marothi's video resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News also reported that netizens uncovered an old video of Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla, aka Rachel Kunutu and her onscreen husband Marothi.

The legendary throwback clip saw Skeem Saam's Rachel Kunutu scolding her man, Marothi Maphuthuma, played by actor Macks Papo, over how he wore a towel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News