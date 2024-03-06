Skeem Saam is said to have lost thousands of viewers in recent episodes

This was due to the show's time slot change, moving an hour later than usual

Mzansi expressed frustration over the new changes, with some claiming that the show stands to lose more viewers in the long run

Skeem Saam's new time slot change is already becoming a problem for its viewers. The popular show recently migrated from 18:30 to 19:30 and is said to have lost over 350K viewers.

Skeem Saam reportedly faces viewership decline

The popular edutainment-centric show is said to have lost a whopping 350K viewers since migrating to their new slot of 19:30 from the original 18:30, as per a Twitter (X) post by entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela:

Mzansi weighs in on Skeem Saam's viewership crisis

Viewers are not happy with the changes and claimed that Skeem Saam would continue to lose viewers if they keep the new time slot.

Previously, fans of the show complained about its mundane storylines, saying the writers weren't producing engaging and exciting stories.

Briefly News ran a poll to determine whether the new time slot affected viewers from watching it:

_justleh15 said:

"I don't think this was a smart move because, at 19:30, some people already have a show that they're watching."

cashandpeace wrote:

"This was a kamikaze move. Competing with Scandal? Lol, come on."

_Mandisa_Mneno wasn't surprised:

"Not surprised! 19:30 is a very competitive slot."

BravoLesego said:

"Still too early to judge, but I repeat, it was not and still is not a good move."

seithati__ wasn't willing to adjust:

Makes sense. I love #SkeemSaam but I'm not sure if ditching #etvScandal just to watch it - sorry. I'll watch repeat.

Thandiwe_M_ wrote:

"Our grandparents are asleep at 7:30 pm, and we watch Scandal."

