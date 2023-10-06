Skeem Saam has been running for nearly 12 years and is one of the country's most-loved shows

However, some viewers have grown concerned about the show, with some saying that the storylines have gotten redundant and uninspired

Mzansi weighed in on Skeem Saam's confusing plot, where some said they stopped watching the show because of the redundancy

Skeem Saam fans are frustrated with the show's storyline. The show has been running for close to 12 years, having renewed for its 12th season. It earned a large viewership, with fans appreciating its relatable and educational stories.

However, as of late, viewers have gotten unimpressed with the show, saying that the plots are confusing and redundant, ultimately exploring other local shows.

Skeem Saam viewers address their frustration

In a recent Twitter (X) post shared by Jabu_Macdonald, the user was visibly frustrated at the confusing plot carried out on Skeem Saam.

Jabu mentioned the multiple incomplete storylines, saying that the show was leaving viewers hanging:

"#SkeemSaam Rathebe is back but the serial killer case is still not resolved, Principal Thobakgale got scammed but that has not been solved."

He continued:

"Alfred was involved in some tender corruption and that was not resolved. until why not conclude some of these storylines?"

The user went on to say that Skeem Saam is not taking advantage of its popularity by introducing new storylines, or at least adding intrigue to their current plots:

"There’s literally new shows popping up on the same timeslot and that should make this show even more competitive. I want the best from Skeem Saam."

Viewers weigh in on Skeem Saam's storyline

In response to the author's frustration, fellow viewers of the show weighed in on Skeem Saam's storyline and characters:

mashoto_ said:

"This is why I stopped watching Skeem Saam."

MamaPablet responded:

"They should take notes from Scandal."

GeorgieBeani commented:

"It's literally the reality of South Africa mos. Most cases don't get resolved."

KellsValentia said:

"They have definitely lost the plot with the serial killer and Rathebe storyline."

LWavezzz asked:

"Perfect portrayal of South Africa, no?"

Gomo_M_ responded:

"The writers are sleeping on the job."

__nombulelo posted:

"That’s why I stopped watching."

Skeem Saam snubbed at the SAFTAs

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that Skeem Saam and other popular local SABC 1 soapies including Generations: The Legacy, were snubbed at the SAFTAs.

The soapies had a combined 17 nominations but sadly walked away empty-handed, where they were seemingly robbed of their honours.

Skeem Saam actor, Skhumbuzo Mbatha was also robbed when he revealed that his supposed close friend had scammed him out of thousands of rands.

