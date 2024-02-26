Skeem Saam's actress Dieketseng Mnisi recently celebrated her lobola ceremony

The legendary actress who plays the role of MaNtuli on Skeem Saam trended on social media after a picture of her showing off her engagement ring went viral

Many netizens shared their reactions to the news of Dieketseng Mnisi getting married at her age

The Skeem Saam's legendary actress Dieketseng Mnisi has gotten a chance at love at age 61 following Gospel star Winnie Mashaba who got married late last year for the second time.

Skeem Saam's MaNtuli celebrates her lobola ceremony

The social media streets have been buzzing as the 61-year-old actress Dieketseng Mnisi who plays the role of MaNtuli on Skeem Saam, was reported to have celebrated her lobola ceremony recently.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a picture of the star with other two woman posing showing off their rings on social media. The page announced that Mnisi is now officially off the market and wrote:

"Inside the lobola celebration of Dieketseng Mnisi who plays the role of Mantuli Seakamela on Skeem Saam."

SA has mixed reactions towards MaNtuli's lobola

Shortly after the news of MaNtuli circulated on social media, many netizens shared their mixed reactions regarding this online. See some of the comments below:

@PusherAfrica wrote:

"It's never too late."

@BukamuT shared:

"She only got lobola now? It makes me think she took the Skeem Sam money and borrowed her husband money to lobola her."

@Brownskin_Girlz said:

"How old is she kanti ? So there's hope for me."

@Okuhle_CFM responded:

"Lobola is better than just endless sex with a man that doesn't see you as a wife worthy, by him paying lobola means that you're officially his wife - the white wedding thingy is just for clout."

@Teejay02c tweeted:

"Congratulations."

@visse_ss commented:

"Its going to end in tears."

@Matema_ mentioned:

"Never give up on love."

@FavourIsMyName7 replied:

"You are never late for anything in life. God's timing is perfect. I am happy for her."

