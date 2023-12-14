MaNtuli is beaming with pride after finally getting her dream house

The Skeem Saam star flaunted her new double-storey mansion and received praise from fans

Mzansi congratulated MaNtuli on her upgrade and praised her son, Kwaito, on a job well done

'Skeem Saam' fans were thrilled that MaNtuli Seakamela finally got her dream double-storey mansion. Images: Facebook/ Pretty and Lehasa skeem Saam, X/ Lunga_21, Facebook/ Pretty and Lehasa skeem Saam

Skeem Saam fans can't get enough of MaNtuli's excitement after finally getting her dream house. The Seakamela matriarch was overjoyed in the show's latest episode, greeting neighbours and passer-byes from her balcony after moving from her smaller, humble abode.

MaNtuli shows off dream house

MaNtuli Seakamela, played by Dieketseng Mnisi, works hard and has raised remarkable children, so it was only fitting that they repay her efforts by making her dreams come true.

Kwaito finally got his mom her dream house, a stunning double-storey mansion with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Skeem Saam actor, portrayed by Clement Maosa, welcomed viewers into the home with a short video tour and spoke about how long it took to make his mom's dream a reality:

"It has been years of talking about the house, not having enough money for the ceiling, MaNtuli wanting specific paintings and a huge bedroom. Finally, we're here!"

Mzansi reacts to MaNtuli's new home

Netizens are enjoying MaNtuli's infectious excitement over her new home and congratulated her. Previously, viewers complained about the show's mundane storylines, but this latest twist is sure to keep them glued to their screens:

Adolphine_ was stunned:

"I can’t believe we’ve been with the Seakamelas since Kwaito was in school, now the mansion has been built."

Moeletsi Mo predicted:

"She's going to demand Range Rover now."

LWZMGNDL was in disbelief:

"MaNtuli finally got her double storey??"

_officialMoss wasn't ready for the drama:

"Yorrr Mantuli? I feel sorry for the Turf residents, what a beautiful house!"

Sphoki_Mbambani pleaded with the writers:

"Please, can you keep the Seakamelas this happy? They deserve it. Don't come and mess up their lives."

NtlharhiSambo was convinced:

"Knowing Skeem Saam writers, something will go wrong!"

