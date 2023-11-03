Moja Love's Xolani Khumalo has lost his job on the anti-drug show, Sizok'thola

The announcement came from SiyayaTV that the channel will not be renewing his contract

The news of his dismissal has made South Africans lose hope, with some worried about his legal battle

South Africans have weighed-in to the news of one of the nation's beacons of hope, Xolani Khumalo, being sacked from the popular anti-drug show, Sizok'thola on Moja Love.

Moja Love has fired Xolani Khumalo as the host of the anti-drug show 'Sizok'thola'. Images: @ltunyiswa, @AdvoBarryRoux

Moja Love terminates Xolani Khumalo's contract as host of Sizok'thola

The DStv channel on 157 released a statement saying it was parting ways with the talent. @NgoveniSbu, an entertainment commentator, posted the statement on his Twitter (X app) and said in part:

"This comes after Xolani Khumalo made his second appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 19 October 2023, where he stands accused of killing Robert Varrie during the taping of an unaired episode of popular drug-busting show 'Sizok'thola'."

Check out his commentary and the statement from the channel in the post below:

Mzansi saddened by Xolani Khumalo's dismissal from Moja Love

South Africans who rallied behind Xolani each time he had beef with the channel felt hopeless by the news, and took their thoughts to social media:

@CitizenDevoted motioned:

"We need to boycott Moja Love."

@umxhosaEL said:

"Dear Xolani please make your efforts national... We will support you."

@Letseka1896 commented:

"Xolani has set the foundation. It's up to us as South Africans to the war against dr*gs, unless we are handing over our country to criminals."

@eliotchauke1

"Moja Love always stands with the big boys, they never stand by their talent,"

@Jnr_0707 said:

"Mara we told you mos nina nacabanga ukuth we protecting drug lords. Xolani was never going to win this drug war, it's bigger than him."

