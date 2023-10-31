Swaziland-born content creator Nompilo Dlamini has reportedly passed away after her long battle with Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

The young woman gained popularity for documenting her journey of living with the disorder that affected her lungs

South Africans who are emotionally affected by Dlamini's tragic death are posting mournful messages on social media

South Africa is mourning the death of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) warrior Nompilo Dlamini. The 29-year-old allegedly passed away peacefully in her sleep at night on 30 October.

#RIPNompilo trends on X

The tragic news was announced on her Instagram Stories and soon after that the #RIPNompilo trended on social media.

The statement stated the family is still processing the devastating loss and an update about funeral the arrangements will be shared with the public soon.

Nompilo Dlamini's story moves celebs

Dlamini gained prominence when she used her social media pages to raise funds for a lung transplant in 2021. Cassper Nyovest stepped up back then by starting the campaign #SaveNompilo and making a hefty donation, reported TimesLIVE.

The former school teacher's tragic story also touched Somizi Mhlongo. According to The South African, the IdolsSA judge spoiled Nompilo with a weekend at the 2022 Luju Festival hosted in Swaziland.

SA people extend condolences

See some of the posts below:

@TyloBanks said:

"Oh no, my deepest condolences to her family.️"

@NthabisengSimp2 posted:

"She fought hle may she rest. ❤️"

@Themba_Taylor mentioned:

"So many people were dragging and calling her a scammer not so long ago."

@CindyMthethwa3 tweeted:

"Oh man, no wonder she hasn't been around may she rest"

@Lololek wrote:

"I hope those cyber bullies and evil people are happy now that she's finally gone. You ran your race and gave us hope. I'm beyond shattered."

@JohnsonAwalle added:

"May Nompilo Dlamini's beautiful soul rest in peace. What a fighter.️"

@Top_dawg15 stated:

"You fought hard for your health. Rest in peace Mpilo."

