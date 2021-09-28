Cassper Nyovest is an inspiration to many after he donated over R100 000 to a super fan in need of a lung transplant

He is helping a young lady by the name of Nompilo Dlamini who is suffering from cystic fibrosis

Cassper has also started the #SaveNompilo campaign to encourage others to donate any amount, big or small

South African music icon, Cassper Nyovest has come to the rescue of a young lady and die-hard fan, Nompilo Dlamini. Nompilo is undergoing life-saving surgery due to her failing lungs as a result of cystic fibrosis.

Rapper, Cassper Nyovest is putting his success to good use by helping a young lady with funding for critical surgery. Image: UGC

Cassper donated R150 000 towards her lung transplant surgery in India and started the #SaveNompilo campaign, which has played a big role raising funds to make the international trip possible.

The charitable rapper posted proof of his substantial donation along with Nompilo's bank details. He captioned it:

"Just Donated R150 000 to #SaveNompilo. Please donate what you can to help. Nothing is too little. Even R10 will help. It's a Swazi acc so you have to go through global payments if you're in SA. The goal is 2 million rand."

He encourages more people to donate through a GoFundMe page dedicated to Nompilo.

In an article published by TimesLive, Nompilo had the following to say:

“I haven't met him [Cassper] yet but we constantly talk on Twitter in the DMs. He checks on me every now and then and I update him on the progress of almost everything, because he's still doing the fundraising campaign for me. I've been an obsessed fan of his, the love is pure.”

