Tears rolled after two South Africans were killed during the Israel-Palestine conflict

The Department of International Relations and Cooperations confirmed that they received news of the deaths

Netizens poured their hearts out and were emotionally affected by the loss of their fellow citizens

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans are mourning two citizens killed in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Images: Bettmann and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are mourning after two were killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The SA government has confirmed their deaths and condolences are pouring in from netizens.

2 South Africans die in Israel

Eyewitness News reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed that they had been notified of the deaths of the two citizens.

Government is trying to verify the information and their identities, and one reportedly carried Israeli ID. Therefore, the government wants to determine if the person has dual citizenship.

Israel declares war

The Israeli-Hamas conflict has raged since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 6 October, killing thousands. In response, Israel declared war on Palestine and shut off their food, water and electricity supplies. More than 900 Palestinians have died since the war began and the numbers are expected to rise.

South Africans mourn citizens' deaths

Netizens commenting on Facebook poured their condolences out to the family.

Shamsildeen Oluwatosin said:

“May their souls rest in perfect peace and sincere heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and community.”

Casper Mpofu was hurt:

“This war should stop now.”

Shontelle Nkwane added:

“May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Siyanda Sia Klaas exclaimed:

“It’s painful that so many people are dying there.”

Siyabonga Ayanda wanted to know why they still stick around.

“So even after they know it's a war zone, they still stuck around.”

Samkelisiwe Mqadi pointed out:

“Nationalities from good countries like South Korea were evacuated by their government, but because of our country, our government does not intervene.”

Goverment must sever Israeli ties: PSC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Palestine Solidarity Campaign called for the South African government to sever connections with Israel.

They demonstrated in the Cape Town CBD to pledge support for Palestine, which Israel recently attacked after Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed thousands.

The group's spokesperson said that their job is to eradicate apartheid in Israel as it did in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News