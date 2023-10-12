The PAC picketed in Cape Town CBD in solidarity with Palestinians who have been under attack from Israel

The group is calling for the South African government to shut down all centres that have ties to Israel in the country

They believe Palestine should get the same level of support as South Africa when liberation was being fought for

CAPE TOWN - The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is calling for the South African government to end its relationship with Israel.

The group held a demonstration in the Cape Town CBD in support of Palestinians, who are under attack by Israeli army forces.

Speaking to SABC News, spokesperson of the picket in Cape Town Usuf Chikte said the group's job is to dismantle apartheid in Israel as it was successfully eradicated in South Africa.

"We ask that the South African government expels the Israel ambassador. We're asking for the siege on Gaza to be lifted," said Chikte.

In a statement released by the PSC on 7 October it said, the aim of the campaign is to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and break all complicity with Israel’s apartheid.

The PAC believes the European Union and United State's support of Israel is nothing short of hypocrisy.

“The EU and US condemn Palestinian resistance against occupation, yet supply Ukraine with weapons and support. These governments - as many of them did during our liberation when they supported the apartheid - now enable apartheid Israel to commit the crime against humanity of apartheid with impunity, violating numerous humanitarian and international laws,” the statement said.

A country under siege

Palestine has been under attack from Israel for more than 75 years, with the most recent attack having gained momentum in May 2023.

According to ABC News, Palestinian authorities said at least 1 055 people have been killed, including women and children, with another 5 184 injured. In Israel, an estimated 1 200 people have lost their lives and more than 2 900 have been injured.

