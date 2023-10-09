A pastor was killed during a robbery at a church in Newlands, KwaZulu-Natal, prompting a manhunt for the suspects

Pastor Dwayne Gordon was a guest preacher when six men stormed the Eagle Christian Center, injuring two people and fatally shooting the pastor

South Africans are praying for a change in leadership in South Africa because of how rampant lawlessness is

NEWLANDS - The KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt after a pastor was killed during a robbery at a church.

Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed during an armed robbery at a church in Newlands. Images: Ashem Salem Timothy

Pastor Dwayne Gordon was a guest preacher at a church on Rorich Street in Newlands on Friday, 6 October. During the night service, six men stormed into Eagle Christian Center and demanded congregants to hand over their belongings.

Three people injured in church armed robbery

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that six men stormed into the church and harassed the congregation.

According to IOL, the suspects fired shots at the congregation and injured three people. The pastor unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Nevhuhulwi said the assailants stole cell phones and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

A video of the robbery has been widely shared on social media. Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder.

Attacks at churches raise concern

Following the attack at Eagle Christian Center, the International Federation of Christian Churches condemned the incident and called on the police and the government to act.

The Federation's Bret Pretorious told eNCA that they would not allow these types of incidents to intimidate them.

"We are not going to be intimidated. We're not gonna not go to church," said Pretorius.

He added that the federation would continue engaging with the government and the security cluster.

South Africans react to the murder of a pastor

Michael Shabalala said:

"Let's do away with these night prayers if there is not enough security to protect congregants."

Roger Christians said:

"Welcome to South Anarchy? Anything goes ...and there is very little punishment metered out for it."

The-Icon Hanani Ntimba said:

"We have to pray for our country IN JESUS NAME."

Delta Delta said:

"They can ask the government to end crime millions of times, and it will never happen because they don't care about the citizens, they only care about themselves."

Dean Naidoo commented:

"Come 2024, we need a new president of South Africa. Let me see if prayers will be answered."

Shepherd Bushiri claims he left SA due to Prophet killings

Briefly News previously reported that the notorious Pastor Bushiri spoke out after details about a shooting at a church emerged. Armed robbers attacked a Johannesburg church, and it had devasting consequences.

Shepherd Bushiri was a pastor based in South Africa before fleeing due to legal trouble. The pastor recently got candid after seeing the brutal killing of a pastor in South Africa.

