A Fort Hare University student was reportedly killed by five fellow students over a missing laptop

The victim was chased down, beaten, and stabbed by the assailants on school premises

The incident, described as mob justice, sparked a social media discussion and prompted a university investigation

ALICE - Five Fort Hare University students have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the brutal murder of a fellow student.

A Fort Hare University student was murdered over a missing laptop. Image: @lovabledaniels/X

The accused are between 22 and 25 years old and expected to appear at the Alice Magistrate's Court on Monday, 9 October.

Student killed over a missing laptop

According to News24, the 21-year-old Bachelor of Science in Agriculture student was allegedly murdered over a missing laptop. The incident has been described as mob justice.

The student was reportedly confronted by students who slapped, choked, punched and fatally stabbed by the assailants.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the incident is being discussed on social media by other students.

University spokesperson JP Roodt said the university has launched a full investigation into the incident. The altercation started at around 3am at an off-campus club.

The deceased student ran to campus to escape the suspects but they eventually caught up with him and tortured him.

This is not the first time a violent incident occurred at Fort Hare University this year. In February, a third-year social science student was fatally stabbed in an alleged gender-based violence incident.

According to SABC News, the young woman was walking towards the Alice campus when she was killed. She was walking with two other students. One managed to escape and the other student was sexually assaulted.

South Africans shocked about the Fort Hare student

@Bradalucky1 said:

"Fort Hare hay there is a lot going on."

@KayTheZuluGworl said:

"Something is spiritually off with that university."

@ayola__n said:

"HAIBO."

Trio accused of killing Fort Hare employees denied bail

Briefly News previously reported that three men accused of murdering two Fort Hare University employees were denied bail by the Dimbaza Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 June.

The accused appeared in court hoping to get a taste of freedom, but the Dimbaza magistrate dashed their dreams.

Magistrate Mhlanga Bala denied the accused, Sicelo Mbulawa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Dlamini, bail because there was a fear they would interfere with state witnesses.

