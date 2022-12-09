Online retailer, Takealot, has come under fire after a stolen laptop was sold to an unsuspecting consumer on the site

The R14 000 laptop was stolen from the Department of Agriculture and required special permission to be accessed

Despite being promised a refund for the laptop, the consumer is yet to receive one two years after the incident occurred

JOHANNESBURG - A man who accidentally purchased a stolen laptop on Takealot is still awaiting a refund from the online store.

A man accidentally bought a stolen laptop worth R14 000 on Takealot. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Axel Scholle bought what he thought was a brand-new laptop worth R14 000 from the retail giant only to discover that it was stolen property from the Department of Agriculture. The incident occurred in 2019 but is yet to be resolved.

The laptop was locked and required special permission to be used. According to EWN, the computer was sold on Takealot via a third party.

Despite being told he would receive a refund, the money was deposited into his account and then later removed again. The supplier of the laptop was believed to have been suspended from the site after the incident was probed.

Cape Talk’s Pippa Hudson said the supplier contacted Scholle and claimed that he may have installed stolen parts into the laptop.

The incident has left Mzansi fuming, with many concerned about the credibility of the e-commerce website and the safety of unsuspecting shoppers. Here’s what citizens are saying:

@NiniMthimkulu said:

“I have heard similar stories often. Third-party sellers must do proper deligency before agreeing on selling these alleged stolen devices or else people will stop buying.”

@EzeeT posted:

“We are compromised, everywhere.”

Fathima Sheik posted:

“Take them to court and get your money back!! So what if you enhanced/tampered with a product you thought was actually yours to do as you please.”

Boipelo Marima wrote:

“I swear South Africa is a simulation.”

Thembinkosi Mlaba added:

“They even selling on Takealot.”

