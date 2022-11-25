Local retailers are under fire on social media for scamming customers with fake Black Friday deals

SA said Black Friday in the country is a myth because companies don't discount the prices of their products

Takealot took the most heat online as customers compared the prices of their products between now and months ago

Retailers are making a killing during the holiday season as people spend their bonuses and savings.

Consumers look forward to the Black Friday weekend, hoping to get discounted deals on products they have been eyeing all year.

But savvy spenders urged South African customers on Twitter to hold off on buying goods on sale this weekend.

People said local retailers use the American holiday as a marketing gimmick to sell their products and services.

Netizens zeroed in on Takealot and shared proof that the products they claim are on "sale" increased in price but were promoted as discounts.

@Mmarena said:

"I wish people could just hold their money until next week because Black Friday at Takealot is a heist. Things I bought this year are on Black Friday sale, but they are more expensive."

@Miss_Fipaza wrote:

"The fridge I wanted was R4500 ko Takealot about a month ago. Black Friday special at Takealot R4999 same fridge. "

@leighwatermouse said:

"Buying anything from Takealot today? Check if the price was increased before Black Friday. Serval - the simple Takealot price tracker."

@ZikhaliBandile suggested:

"Takealot must be reported to the competition commissioner for increasing prices and writing fake sales percentages on their website. Takealot is exploiting its consumers, and something needs to be done."

@Ori_RSA added:

"Instead of reducing the prices, Takealot has increased the prices and written false percentages off. "

@Ginger_ess wrote:

"Takealot is selling a sports watch for R2999. They claim that it's reduced from R3799. That thing was R2799 in June 2022!"

@dubfred said:

"Never buy anything from Takealot without first checking servaltracker.com if you check, you can at least get an idea of how real the discount is."

“Black Friday Is a Scam”: PnP Under Fire After advertising ‘Discount’ TV

In related stories, Briefly News reported that pictures of a seriously sketchy TV set advertised in Pick n Pay have South Africans upset. According to pictures posted online, it seems the retailer had falsely advertised a discount on the tech device.

Heading online, Twitter user @NwaHlungwane shared evidence of peeps raising the alarm bells.

