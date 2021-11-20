“Black Friday Is a Scam”: PnP Under Fire After Falsely advertising ‘Discount’ TV

A local woman has gathered reactions from social media users after exposing the false discount claims of a local retailer

According to her post, PnP purposefully inflated the price of a TV set only to reduce its cost just in time for Black Friday

Unimpressed South Africans took to the comments section and many peeps feel they're being scammed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pictures of a seriously sketchy TV set advertised in Pick n Pay have South Africans upset. According to pictures posted online, it seems a discount on the tech device had been falsely advertised by the retailer.

Pictures of a seriously sketchy TV set advertised in Pick n Pay have South Africans upset. Image: @NwaHlungwane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @NwaHlungwane shared the evidence that had peeps raising the alarm bells.

"This TV was never R5499. @PicknPay practice embarrassment, please," she captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post had social media users convinced once and for all that Black Friday sales truly are a scam. Inspecting the pic a bit closer it seems as though the TV's price has been hiked for Black Friday, only to be 'discounted' back to its regular price for the sale. Not a good move!

Check out some of what social media users had to say:

@toomykay said:

"Black Friday in SA is a scam."

@MbalizaBlose said:

"I told the people I know that this year's Black Friday is going to be a serious scam. Retailers want their money back ye looting and might inflate prices on us and put a big sale tag and since people are gullible bazothenga."

@KamThembu5 said:

"You must know your prices before going to " black Friday" or else you shall be scammed. Good job."

Young man shares video as he escapes being sold fake iPhone 13 for R4k

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian man has shared how he escaped buying a fake iPhone.

Instablog9ja reports that the man had gone to Computer Village, Lagos to get an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

To his surprise, the phone vendor told him the iPhone 13 is available at R4 000 while the iPhone 12 is sold for R3 100.

The young man knowing that the smartphones should cost more than that grew suspicious.

He was saved by his intuition

Despite being sweet-tongued by the cunning seller about the phone's authenticity, the man did a quick on-the-spot investigation and confirmed his suspicion.

The phone he was to be sold was a fake version of the iPhone 13. He appreciated God for being saved by his intuition.

Social media reacts

@sorosokegeneration247 wrote:

"Open your eyes and be very smart as you drop from any bus stop to enter computer village 85 percent of them na criminal big one."

@city_of_urhobo_ stated:

"If you nor be arm*d rob*er or ritualist, were u see money to buy iPhone 13?"

@nellipretty commented:

"At that price what were you expecting? If it wasnt fake then its stolen with serious issues attached."

@funferekoroye remarked:

"And the government is the problem right? Too many clowns disguising as businessmen in Lagos."

@ziggys_kiddies opined:

"You would have been scammed if you were greedy...The prices alone are too good to be true."

Source: Briefly.co.za