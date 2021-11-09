A man has caused a stir on social media after he managed to escape buying a fake smartphone at Computer Village in Lagos

In a video he shared, the man was shocked when the phone seller told him that iPhone 13 Pro Max was available at R4 000 and iPhone12 Pro Max for R3 100

Thanks to his instinct, the young man did a fast investigation on the spot and was able to stop the seller in his tracks from pulling a fast one on him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Nigerian man has shared how he escaped buying a fake iPhone.

Instablog9ja reports that the man had gone to Computer Village, Lagos to get an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

He was saved by his intuitiveness Photo Credit Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

To his surprise, the phone vendor told him the iPhone 13 is available at R4 000 while the iPhone 12 is sold for R3 100.

The young man knowing that the smartphones should cost more than grew suspicious.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He was saved by his intuition

Despite being sweet-tongued by the cunning seller about the phone's authenticity, the man did a quick on-the-spot investigation and confirmed his suspicion.

The phone he was to be sold was a fake version of the iPhone 13. He appreciated God for being saved by his intuition.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@sorosokegeneration247 wrote:

"Open your eyes and be very smart as you drop from any bus stop to enter computer village 85 percent of them na criminal big one."

@city_of_urhobo_ stated:

"If you nor be arm*d rob*er or ritualist, were u see money to buy iPhone 13?"

@nellipretty commented:

"At that price what were you expecting? If it wasnt fake then its stolen with serious issues attached."

@funferekoroye remarked:

"And the government is the problem right? Too many clowns disguising as businessmen in Lagos."

@ziggys_kiddies opined:

"You would have been scammed if you were greedy...The prices alone are too good to be true."

Video of man being sold fake phone causes stir on social media

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported about a viral video of a man being sold a fake phone.

The video seen by Briefly News showed two men engaging in a transaction outside what looked like an office building.

The seller then was still trying to get a good price for the device and was waiting for the buyer to pay something appreciable.

After getting the man to part with some money, the seller took the phone out of the pocket of the buyer to check something.

It then appeared like the seller was changing his mind over the sale and tried convincing the buyer to pay more for the device

Source: Briefly.co.za