The third season of Blood and Water has dropped, and Mzansi is ready to binge-watch all new episodes

The new season of the Netflix show only has six episodes instead of seven like in season 2, which bummed some fans

The award-winning show trended on Twitter as viewers counted down the hours to its release after waiting for a year

Netflix releases the new season of 'Blood and Water' with its star-studded cast. Image: @netflixsa

Fans worldwide can now stream season 3 of Blood and Water on Netflix after six episodes were dropped on Friday morning.

The Parkhurst High teenagers will be bringing drama and suspense as they try to solve secrets from their parents' past while dealing with growing pains.

The series has been centred around Puleng Khumalo, who investigates the circumstances around her sister's kidnapping many years ago. She digs ups evidence leading her to an underground criminal organisation involved in human trafficking.

Puleng also makes a shocking discovery that one of her classmates, Fikile Bhele, is her sister, who went missing years ago.

Excited people on social media said they are ready to be absorbed by the puzzling and lavish world of the Cape Town students.

@seldwip said:

"We agreed that Blood and Water is not group work in my house. Whoever catches the series first watches and leaves the sleepy heads, scholars and workers behind. I know I'm gonna watch it first."

@Melo_Malebo shared:

"To think I’m gonna finish S3 of #BloodAndWater in a day and cry afterwards, hoping they release S4 the following day."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"They only released 6 episodes of #BloodAndWater, and the longest episode is 52 minutes."

@directordiji said:

"I hope I remember the storyline, but I’m so hyped to watch season 3 of #BloodAndWater. 1 minute to get on Netflix!"

@AMamnguni added:

"We waited the whole year for just 6 episodes."

@Jayooowyd tweeted:

"Let’s go. This is about to be an insane season. I’m so ready to see all of them slay."

@Tonariess said:

"I want more Puleng and KB moments but knowing that coconut head, it will be hard."

