The Big Brother Titans reality show is starting today, and it trended on social media as viewers prepare for the drama

Twitter users expressed their excitement to see the new housemates from Mzansi and Nigeria tonight

Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be the hosts of the anticipated show and keep millions entertained

Big Brother Titans hosts, Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Image: @sirlawrencemaleka and @ebuka

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother franchise is ready to broadcast the new season which will be broadcasted and streamed on DStv and Showmax 24/7 for the next 72 days.

Housemates from South African and Nigeria will be competing for the $100 000 (R1,6mil) cash prize.

According to Showmax, viewers across Africa will be able to vote to keep their favourite housemates in the show and the winner of the competition will be chosen after 72 days.

"We are bringing housemates from two giant nations, Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before... It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything in between."

Twitter comments from netizens

@thandoau said:

"Time to spend a couple of months in delusion watching big brother and making it my personality."

@Rosllyn_ wrote:

"We know Big Brother is a social experiment. How many more experiments before we conclude that people are mad and humans fight over food then close the Franchise for good?"

@KayMosoeunyane posted:

"People who didn't watch Big Brother Africa are already exposing themselves and annoying us with their ignorance. It won't be the first time we see Naija and SA housemates in one house."

@maziibe_ stated:

"If you know any of the new Big Brother Titan housemates, tell them to ask our SA brethren in the house why they start conversations with English and end them with bathong."

@rebotile_wendy said:

"I won’t be watching Big Brother Titans tonight because of loadshedding."

@ontiretse27 added:

"We need characters like Luclay to represent us in Big Brother Titans. I have high hopes, please don’t disappoint me."

@__hazelr commented:

"If they didn’t get Cyan Boujee as a housemate on Big Brother Titans then what are they doing?"

