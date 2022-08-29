Talented media personality Lawrence Maleka has been praised for her unmatched live event hosting skills

The star was the host of the just-ended South African Music Awards alongside the beautiful Nandi Madida

Peeps likened Lawrence Maleka's hosting skills to the queen of hosting Bonang Matheba

Lawrence Maleka has been credited with bringing life to the undeniably boring SAMAs event on Sunday.

Social media users have praised Lawrence Maleka for his impressive hosting skills. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka.

Source: Instagram

Social media users who watched the event that was streamed live on SABC1 said Maleka made the awards ceremony bearable with his impressive hosting skills.

According to ZAlebs, some viewers headed to Twitter to point out that the talented actor and TV presenter is the male version of award-winning TV host Bonang Matheba. Many took to the streets to point out that Maleka exceeded their expectations as usual.

@Bright_Afrika said:

"Lawrence is the best in everything he does❤️.. Nandi should present Gospel Awards❤️. And there's Makhadzi guys, a queen herself. Everything else is dead there, sound, theme, disco, hay hay they failed dismally shame I'm embarrassed on their behalf."

@sirSelemale added:

"#SAMA28 they r overfeeding us, Lawrence now, Nandi ain't giving. Performances are messy. Envelopes are closed with super glue. Terrible speeches from the winners who cared 2 come. It gets worse by the second... R.I.P to the SAMAs."

@mammellohope wrote:

"#SAMA28 Lawrence is the male version of Bonang Matheba. The man does a stellar job❤️ makes it look so easy and blends in with the crowd."

