The religious leader was controversial in South Africa, and the murder of a pastor on 06 October 2023 encouraged him to open up about attempts on his life

Mzansi netizens had a lot to say after Pastor Bushiri's declaration about how dangerous the country is

The notorious Pastor Bushiri spoke out after details about a shooting at a church emerged. A Johannesburg church was attacked by armed robbers, and it had devasting consequences.

Shepherd Bushiri was a pastor based in South Africa before fleeing due to legal trouble. The pastor recently got candid after seeing the brutal killing of a pastor in South Africa.

Shepherd Bushiri not keen to come back to SA

made it clear he had no plan to return to South Africa. Briefly News reported that a church was robbed and one person died. The latest updates detail that Prophet Dwayne Gordan was shot dead.

Reacting to the news, Daily Sun reported that Bushiri used the incident to explain why he would not set foot in South Africa. He said:

"We have lost almost eight prophets since I left South Africa due to such pulpit killings. Sad. And someone should still be asking me why I left South Africa? Insane! And someone still wants me to go back there? Keep dreaming!"

Bushiri claims he survived murder attempted

In his Facebook post dedicated to the late prophet, Bushiri said he survived an attempt on his life on 07 February 2020, saying his security hid him well when the killer searched his cars. He referenced the attack that happened at his church, saying:

"Surprisingly, they robbed nothing from my people. This happened three months before a gunman stormed our church, charging to the pulpit while I was preaching. Thank God our security managed to intercept him."

SA discusses Shepherd Bushiri

Online users had divided opinions about Bushiri's vow never to return. Read people's comments below:

Zamikhaya Sivuyile Hlalukana said:

"Still cannot believe South Africans were blinded by this tsotsi.We don't learn."

Thapelo Kobela wrote:

"His followers forgot about him too."

Benedict Mthombeni speculated:

"The money is running out now he thinks of his south africa mmxm his followers."

Bafana JB insisted:

"Tell him to never set his stinky foot in our country."

Mzwandile Kheswa wondered:

"When is he coming to account for his actions?"

Saffas say Bushiri should stay in Malawi, claims to have been poisoned in SA

Briefly News previously reported that fugitive and preacher Shepherd Bushiri has made the scathing claim that he was poisoned while he was kept in custody in South Africa.

Bushiri and his wife Mary escaped after the Pretoria Magistrate's court granted them bail in November.

Ephraim Nyondo, Bushiri's spokesman, alleges that Bushiri was poisoned while he was held in custody, and that's the reason why he absconded.

