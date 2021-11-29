The controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri alleges that he was poisoned while he was in South Africa

Bushiri and his wife, Mary fled South Africa for Malawi after they received bailing while facing charges of fraud

Some South Africans say Bushiri is obsessed with South Africa and should rather focus on his home country

Fugitive and preacher Shepherd Bushiri has made the scathing claim that he was poisoned while he was kept in custody in South African before fleeing to Malwai last year.

Bushiri and his wife Mary made their escape after they were granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate's court in November.

Shepherd Bushiri says he will only return to South African if he receives assurances that he will not be poisoned when he returns. Image: @Shepherd Bushiri

According to IOL, the couple recently tried to have the Gauteng High Court judgement to repay a R203 million loan overturned, however, that bid failed.

The couple is now facing charges of money laundering and fraud of approximately R102 million.

Bushiri will only come back to SA if he is not poisoned

Ephraim Nyondo, Bushiri's spokesman, alleges that Bushiri was poisoned while he was held in custody and that's the reason why he absconded.

Nyondo says Bushiri come back to South Africa and stand trial if he can be certain that he will not be poisoned like he was the last time he was in the country.

However, the Department of Correctional Services has denied the self-proclaimed's prophet claims of poisoning, according to News24.

South Africans react to Bushiri's claims

Briefly News posted about Bushiri's allegations on Facebook earlier and our readers weighed in.

Here's what they had to say:

Jan Mapeka said:

"There's Zimbabwean, Zambia, BOTSWANA, Kenya, Mozambique and other SADC countries where he can go... Why is he obsessed with my country "

Waldmar Kapita Dos Santos said:

"Mara who poisoned him? Other pastors? Because he resurrected someone?"

Kingsley Nkwatse said:

"If he's attracting 10 000 visitors to Malawi, then it's good for his country. Let him remain there and continue to attract tourists because Malawi needs him more than South Africa."

Druza Difolokwe said:

"I thought he is a man of God and nothing negative shall prosper against him."

Tesswill Snyman said:

"Try propaganda maybe your newspapers will sell, if you are the head you became the headlines."

Phumudzo Lambani said:

"Cult leader, he misses South Africa, stay where you are, SA is blessed without you."

Magate Sbongiseni Masango said:

" we even forgot about him he must say he misses south Africa. we are not missing out we are to busy unathi and sizwe are fighting over ndaba yophuthu we are busy."

