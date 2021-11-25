In response to a potential terrorist attack, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa would be able to fight back

Ramaphosa and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta says the fight against terrorism can be won if African countries work together

South Africans do not think that the country is well prepared to defend itself against a terrorist attack because of the lack of security displayed during the unrest

TSHWANE - During a press briefing alongside President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that should South Africa face terrorist attacks, the country would be ready.

“It is possible that they will find their way to us here but they will find us ready for them as well,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and Kenyatta were discussing terrorism on the African continent when Ramaphosa made the claim on South Africa's readiness for any attack, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa believes that working together as a continent is the greatest way to combat terrorism. Both Ramaphosa and Kenyatta say the fight against terrorism can be won through coordination of regional structures, according to SABC News.

South Africans think the country is not prepared for a terrorist attack

Following Ramaphosa's comments, social media users stated that the July unrest was evidence that the country is not well prepared to deal with a terrorist attack and they could not see how South Africa's readiness improve in just a few months.

Here's what they had to say:

@DesertStorm202 said:

"Did I hear President Ramaphosa committing SANDF to fight terrorism in Africa? You can’t cut defence funding, leave expensive equipment without proper maintenance, etc and think you can deploy such a broken paramilitary to other countries. Maybe HE was joking."

@justkholii__ said:

"Lol, he wasn't even ready for local protests and looting. He said the police were running low on resources, so how would they deal with terrorist attacks? Dude is delusional, it's just vibes."

@EPristo said:

"Sometimes it is better to keep quiet about these things so that you don’t tempt certain groups out there…"

@Asharraa said:

"Lies!!! It took SA months to deploy the SANDF to Mozambique. Rwanda got there before us with almost 3times as many soldiers. It took them a week to be deployed during the June unrest. Ready? When has this Gov ever been ready for anything?"

@imArjunKesh said:

"Is anyone supposed to believe this after what happened in July?"

@Les66743000 said:

"I am not so sure about that. If we look at the June KZN Gauteng Lootings and now Eskom sabotage which is a act of terrorism, nobody is held accountable. The intelligence service failed to even foreseen the looting coming what about more of this scenarios playing out."

Ramaphosa believes SA and Kenya should partner in trade agreement

Briefly News previously reported that Kenya's president, Uhuru Kenyatta, has made his state visit to South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Kenyatta is being hosted by President Ramaphosa, who, during his opening remarks today, said that the two countries should work together.

Intra-European trade is 60%, while intra-Africa trade is only 15%. Ramaphosa hopes that South Africa and Kenya can work towards raising this figure and that more African countries will trade with one another.

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa not only wants intra-African trade to increase, but he wants to ensure that the trade which takes place is fair.

