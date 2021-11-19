An 11-year-old boy was unfortunately killed after he stepped on live wires at an informal settlement in Orange Farm, Gauteng

The child was with a group of children that were swimming in a pool of water when he was sadly electrocuted

South Africans have lambasted Eskom for not doing enough to service informal settlements and townships

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

ORANGE FARM - In the Tjovitjo informal settlement, Orange Farm in Gauteng, an 11-year-old child was killed after getting electrocuted when he stepped on live wires that were part of illegal connections.

The horrific accident took place along the Golden Highway in Orange Farm on Tuesday, 16 November.

Eskom says it is saddened by the death of a little boy who was electrocuted. Image: @Eskom_SA

Source: Twitter

News24 reports that following the incident, the young boy had to be carried to the Golden Highway so that he could be treated by Gauteng Emergency Services (GES), however, he was declared dead on the scene.

In a statement released by Eskom on Twitter, he was part of a group that was swimming in a pool of water near a railway when he, unfortunately, stepped on the live wires.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kith Maitisa, Eskom's Safety, Health, Environment, Risk, and Quality manager in the province says the power utility is saddened by the death of the young boy adding that young children are often the victims when it comes to illegal connections.

Maitisa stated that the connection has been disconnected since the incident.

South Africans react to the death of the young child

Taking to social media, South Africans have weighed in on what happened to the child who was electrocuted. Here's what they had to say:

@tsebosei said:

"As long as this government and NPA don't enforce the law these incidents will keep recurring. We hold you and law enforcement accountable. You should have systems in place to deter these types of incidents incl law enforcement. What an untimely death in the hands of a lawless SA."

@lionmaking said:

"Our black people are suffering because Eskom doesn't want to install electricity for them."

@secha_carly said:

"Mxm it's because of you Eskom you don't want to fix reported faulty transformers and falling poles."

@CapeTownTours1 said:

"So tragic!! I hope you realise you are killing people by not attending to these illegal connections. I reported the same to your helpline 2 months ago at the informal settlement corner Witkoppen & Main Rd and nothings has been done. does someone else need to die before you act?"

@AbrahamNthako said:

"So saddening, Eskom must do something about illegal connections."

@MbawoLive said:

"Many people are dying because there are no services in townships. Illegal connections exist because you guys never attend to faults in the townships. It's actually a disgrace."

Mzansi worried After schoolgirl, 11, snatched by 4 men outside EP Bauman Primary School in Gauteng

Briefly News previously reported that reports state that an eleven-year-old schoolgirl was kidnapped by four men on Wednesday morning, 17 November.

The kidnapping took place outside EP Bauman Primary School located in Mayfair, Johannesburg moments after arriving at school.

The suspects were allegedly seen driving a silver Toyota Yaris with registration plate JS62CSGP. The report of the kidnapping has not yet been confirmed by the South African Police Services, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za