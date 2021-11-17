A little girl aged eight was reportedly kidnapped by four men outside her school, EP Bauman Primary School, on Wednesday morning

She was taken by men who reportedly used a Toyota Yaris to make their getaway in Mayfair, Johannesburg

South Africans have called on the Police Minister Bheki Cele and MEC of Education Panyanza Lesufi to intervene

JOHANNESBURG - Reports state that an eight-year-old schoolgirl was kidnapped by four men on Wednesday morning, 17 November.

The kidnapping took place outside EP Bauman Primary School located in Mayfair, Johannesburg moments after arriving at school.

The reported kidnapping of an 8-year-old little girl has left South Africans shocked. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The suspects were allegedly seen driving a silver Toyota Yaris with registration plate JS62CSGP. The report of the kidnapping has not yet been confirmed by the South African Police Services, according to TimesLIVE.

Taking to social media, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee made a few posts about the kidnapping and told Briefly News that there has not been any further information regarding the kidnapping released.

More posts were made by crime watcher social media pages.

South Africans express shock recent kidnapping

Heading online, South Africans could not believe that a child was kidnapped outside her school. Many asked for intervention from the South African Police Service, the MEC of Education Panyanza Lesufi as well as the Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

Here are some of their comments:

@edjudicatorx said:

"If this issue isn't dealt with and is taken lightly, mark my words, schools will never be a safe haven for our children. I'm calling out @Lesufi @DBE_SA @SAPoliceService Bheki Cele to address this matter URGENTLY!"

@YusufRaja4u said:

"How many more of these incidents need to happen before any action is taken??? Our police system is a joke. Bring back the death penalty."

@SebinTdr said:

"Most of our schools are not safe. I tweeted that not long ago. In most schools, kids have to wait outside school between 6am and 7am waiting for gates to be opened. No shelter no nothing, while billions are stolen or unspent and returned @DBE_SA @EducationGP1 @GovernmentZA"

@MahlanguAdam said:

"Will this BS ever stop though? It's become a daily activity now. @SAPoliceService please arrest the syndicate behind these abductions/kidnappings."

@AyousheN said:

"Something needs to get done about the kidnappings. It doesn’t help to inform people if there’s no action from police and government about this trend."

Source: Briefly.co.za