Len Cloete's wife Chantal has hired a PI to look into whether or not the police had cause to shoot her husband

Chantal took to social media to express how broken she was by her husband's shooting, saying she has never spent more than 24 hours without him for their whole marriage

Some South Africans believe that the police had the right to shoot Cloete because he was a threat to the safety of everyone

JOHANNESBURG - Chantal Cloete, the wife of Len Cloete, who was shot point-blank by a police officer during an altercation in a Muldersdrift lodge, says she has commissioned a private investigating firm to look into what transpired before he was shot.

The altercation between Len and the police took place on Saturday and video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media. Leon is currently in hospital and is reportedly in a coma.

Chantal Cloete and her husband Len had just celebrated their fifth anniversary when he was shot. Images: Chantal Deidrè Cloete/Facebook

News24 reports that Len had grabbed the gun of a female police officer moments before he was shot by another police officer.

Cloete family opens a case of attempted murder

The manager of the lodge says the police were called in after Len refused to leave the premises after being disruptive. He was also offered a refund to leave, which he refused.

Mike Bolhuis' Specialised Security Services investigator Cecil Benade says the Cloete family hired him because they want to know if the police had actual cause to shoot Len, reports TimesLIVE.

Benade says they have filed attempted murder charges against the Mulderdrift Police Station.

Chantal shares a message about her husband Len Cloete on social media

Going online, Chantal shared a lengthy post about her husband. She says that she hasn't spent more than 24 hours without him in the whole marriage and now feels lost.

Leon and Chantal had reportedly just celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

South Africans react and the opinions are on both sides of the fence

Briefly News put together a few comments from social media users regarding Leon's shooting. Here's what they had to say:

@Lumumba_61 said:

"I see no confusion here. The officers did the right thing. Imagine Senganga arguing with Constable Verwoed there by Centurion. He'd be dead and officer hailed a hero by Ramaphosa."

@MTSHEPANA001 said:

"HE WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO DISARM AN POLICE OFFICER IN THE FIRST PLAAAAACE!"

@kyle_mesh said:

"He should also be charged with being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition (the one he snatched from the officer of the law), as per Act 2000, SEC-60 of the Firearms Control Act states. Disarming an officer is a crime against the State @NPA_Prosecutes"

@mantshi_henry said:

"What do you expect when you disarm a law enforcement officer? Appropriate response officer. UYADELELA."

@MhlaliMiya said:

"He disarmed the police officer, hence he was a threat to everyone in the room, what did you expect the other officers to do, give him a medal? Or shoot him in the leg and risk him shooting one of our officers? I am sorry but the guy deserved that shot."

Man in coma after being shot in the head by cop in Muldersdrift, Ipid to investigate

Briefly News previously reported that Leon Cloete is fighting for his life in a Gauteng hospital after he was shot in the head by a police officer during an argument at a lodge. He appeared intoxicated or at the very least highly worked up about something.

The incident happened at the Misty Hills Country Hotel situated on the outskirts of Johannesburg. It was not immediately clear what led the man to act erratically as seen in a video doing the rounds online.

However, during an apparent verbal confrontation with the officers, who arrived at the lodge after being alerted to the unruly guest, one of the policemen is seen firing at the man's head after he appeared to forcefully take an officer's gun.

