A Gauteng man sustained a gunshot to the head and was taken to hospital following a confrontation with police

The incident reportedly happened at the Misty Hills Country Hotel in Muldersdrift over the weekend

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the man is seen grabbing an officer's gun before another fire's into him

MULDERSDRIFT - A man is fighting for his life in a Gauteng hospital after he was allegedly shot in the head by a police officer during an argument at a lodge in Muldersdrift at the weekend.

The incident happened at the Misty Hills Country Hotel, situated on the outskirts of Johannesburg. It was not immediately clear what led the man to act erratically, as seen in a video doing the rounds online.

However, during an apparent verbal confrontation with the officers who arrived at the lodge after being alerted to the unruly guest, one of the policemen is seen firing at the man's head after he appeared to forcefully take an officer's gun.

News24 reported that the man, who in addition to being dressed in only his underwear, brandishes his gun, had fought with the hotel's staff leading up to the shooting.

Amid the confrontation, the man is heard asking a woman where his gun is before an officer in the room replies by saying the man "is playing dangerously."

“Who is playing dangerous? You f**cking coward. Come on, you f**cking asshole. The problem is I know how to use this thing,” he tells an officer standing in the room as he cocks his firearm.

Heated verbal exchange ensued

He momentarily walks off the view of the camera before reappearing seemingly without the gun in his hand.

However, he then aggressively approaches an officer before forcefully taking her firearm, which she attempted to wrestle back.

It was at this point where things escalated quickly as he shouted at the officer to "take that gun and shoot me, shoot me."

The officer's colleague then fires a single shot at the man's head, who immediately falls to the floor appearing to be unresponsive.

Ipid looking into the incident

TimesLIVE reported that confirming the incident, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Grace Langa, said the man had been asked to leave by the manager.

She also confirmed that he was subsequently taken to hospital under a heavy police presence.

“The manager asked the guest to leave. However, he refused and became more aggressive.

"The police were called to assist but when they arrived, the guest fought with them," said Langa.

"He was taken to hospital under police guard. By 6 pm on Monday, the man was still alive and being treated in hospital.

"The allegation is that the wife of the victim was present when it all happened,” added Langa.

