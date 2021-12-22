A video that shows a car being set alight in broad daylight at a filling station is doing the rounds on social media

CCTV cameras at the unknown petrol garage show a man approaching a vehicle before dousing it with petrol

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from locals who reacted to the clip by sharing some hilarious jibes

How one person can willy-nilly stride over and disturb the peace of another person is something that may potentially not be fully understood.

However, that is the sad reality of the world, with some people bearing the brunt of it more than others. If a video doing the rounds on social media is anything to go by, such was the case for one individual during a trip to the filling station.

Petrol attendants have been hailed for putting out a burning car at a filling station.

Source: Twitter

In the clip shared by a Twitter user, @theHirohito, CCTV cameras at the unknown petrol garage show a man calmly approaching a vehicle whose owner is seen standing nearby while topping up on fuel.

"These petrol attendants must be appreciated for their work," read the caption along with pinched fingers and a fire emoji.

The strange man walks over to the vehicle and proceeds to dislodge the fuel pump from the tank as the liquid substance continues to gush out. He is then seen spraying the fast-pumping flammable petroleum over the car on its right rear side.

Clear, callous and calculated

Glaringly, he sticks out his free right hand with what appears to be an accelerant that instantly sets the car alight in broad daylight. The perpetrator subsequently runs back to what appears to be his getaway vehicle and drives off.

At the same time, the burning vehicle's owner, visibly stunned, struts to the left passenger side of the car, opens the door, and a woman is seen jumping out before the couple run off and out of view.

Two petrol attendants rush to the car and douse the flame using the available fire extinguishers. Within seconds, the flame is put out, and the clip ends. At the time of publishing, it had garnered almost 52 000 views and attracted close to 3 000 likes.

Netizens find cause to laugh

It's unclear where the clip was taken though it appears to be in an Asian country, possibly Japan or China. In any event, locals reacted in horror but took the time to share some hilarious jibes.

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions below.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Maybe they ate his girl ayikho phela Lento."

@sheriff_lethabo said:

"When u get this job does it say it’s a must to put the fire out or? Bcz mna I know I will run as fast as bolt In his days."

@adovovBerryRoux added:

"Those guys deserve a R20k each bonus. I know all they got was a 'Thank you'."

