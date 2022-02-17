Sofía Jirau is a 24-year-old model who is the first person with Down syndrome to be featured in a Victoria's Secret campaign

Jirau hails from Puerto Rico, making her the second model from the island to model for the world-famous band

Jirau shared the exciting news on social media and peeps from across the globe have not been able to hold their excitement in

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

24-Year-old Puerto Rican model Sofía Jirau has become the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome. Jirau joined 17 other stunning women who launched the company's latest viral campaign.

Victoria's Secret's Love Cloud campaign follows the undergarment brand revealed it would be going through with a large overhaul of its upper staff and branding last year. This comes after years of disapproval from advocates due to the sizes of the clothes and lack of diverse representation.

According to Huff Post, Victoria's Secret is known for its 'Angels' who are thin and tall models that have body types that have influenced many. In a press release, the brand shared that the new collection is a big move in its "evolution".

Sofía Jirau is Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome. Image: @sofiajirau

Source: Instagram

NBC News reported that Jirau is not just the first VS model with Down syndrome but also the second-ever Puerto Rican model featured in the undergarment company's campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jirau excitedly shared the news on her Instagram, stating in Spanish that being able to model for VS is a dream come true.

Social media users welcome Jirau's new venture

@angeelica_delmar said:

"Woowww! Congratulations."

@flyingdressespr shared:

"Congratulations! There are definitely no limits, keep reaching for your goals and dreams."

@nilsarosado commented:

"Blessings. THERE ARE NO LIMITS."

@pri_lorenz responded with:

"How exciting Sofia. May you continue to reap great successes."

@monicajudith_cg added:

"Omg!! Super proud of you my queen. I'm your fan and you know it."

Man flexes muscles in clip, Mzansi praises disabled lad's fighting spirit

In more news about differently-abled people doing the most, Briefly News previously reported that a disabled man has proven that resilience and determination do pay off. Wheelchair-bound @iamvctorusDavid took to Twitter to share a video of himself working out in the gym along with an inspirational caption.

Peeps were absolutely blown away by the man’s courage and applauded his grit and tenacity. He shared the following caption for the 33-second viral social media clip which gained more than 5 500 views:

“Never be ashamed of your struggles! It's not the end goal that shapes but the process towards attaining it. If you are not willing to go through the process, then don't start. Falling is part of life but getting up is living. #IAmVictorious #Mentalfitness #IAmNotDoneYet”

Source: Briefly News