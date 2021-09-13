An unidentified local petrol service station worker is going viral on social media for his good spirit while doing his job and dancing

The man, who works for Shell garage in Isando, was filmed by a driver as the guy filled his tank and his dancing skills are being appreciated by many in Mzansi

Some people are now saying the filling station staff deserve to be praised for always being happy and friendly to their clients

One local driver decided to film a petrol service worker who was busy filling his tank and jamming to his favourite song. The Shell garage worker is seen killing it with dance moves while still keeping an eye on the job at hand.

The viral video is loved on social media and Briefly News takes a look at the hilarious reactions from the post as shared by @Amon_Caes.

The Twitter account holder brilliantly captioned his funny clip, suggesting the petrol service station guys deserve the credit. He said:

“Petrol attendants deserve the whole world.”

@TheMeige said:

“Ge a re "Phapharrrr" setse a tshetse Petrol ya million.”

@Simmy_Ngcebo said:

“It locks on the price.”

@KabeloMolekwa6 said:

“Jiki jiki he will make mistakes hahaha.”

@Amon_Caes said:

“I asked for a full tank so he was chilled.”

@Ngingu_[enuel said:

“I love seeing these guys happy man.”

@Luivhuwani_M said:

“The most unproblematic people, they are simply happy.”

@BenedictSikwazo said:

“Until he pours two litres above your request and then it's, "Eh san, eish grootman." But these guys know how to lighten the mood when you are having a bad day.”

@Tawawekwa said:

“The ones at my local Shell are always angry - had to move to the Engen down the road. And the Shell ones enjoyed keeping us waiting, shame.”

@BathembaS said:

“You all will never know the feeling of serving a kind motorist.”

"Yess skeem”: Mzansi positively reacts to petrol station dance challenge

Looking at a similar piece, Briefly News published that known as MrSizwe_Sir on various social media platforms, the funny guy is launching a dance challenge across the globe.

The TikTok account holder just shared a video of a petrol attendant doing his thing on the dance floor while at work. Sizwe Mahlaha has challenged all the petrol service station staff and Mzansi locals to engage in the dance challenge.

He says the video was captured at Total garage in De Deur just outside Johannesburg. The flamboyant and skilled dancer is having fun while waiting to serve a driver while tuned in to an Amapiano song.

