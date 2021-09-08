"Yess Skeem”: Mzansi Positively Reacts to Petrol Station Dance Challenge

A local guy, Sizwe Mahlaha, is trending on social media after launching a petrol station dance challenge around Mzansi

The Vaal-based guy, Sizwe, has shared a video clip of a petrol attendant doing his thing on the forecourt and has called on others to join the challenge

According to the reactions, many people users are prepared to go to a service station and share their dance skills on camera

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Known as MrSizwe_Sir on various social media platforms, the funny guy is launching a dance challenge across the globe. The TikTok account holder just shared a video of a petrol attendant doing his thing on the dance floor while at work.

Sizwe Mahlaha is challenging all the petrol service station staffers and Mzansi locals to engage in the dance challenge. He says the video was captured at Total garage in De Deur just outside of Johannesburg.

The flamboyant and skilled dancer is having fun while waiting to serve a driver and he is tuning in to an Amapiano song. Sizwe wrote on TikTok:

“Bringing our own challenge to Tiktok, ALL SOUTH AFRICAN PETROL STATIONS, LET'S GO #mrsizwesir #vaaltiktok #KeepRising #TotalDeDeurChallenge”

South Africans are keen to join the petrol station dance challenge. Image: @MrSizwe_Sir/UGC

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post goes:

@Natty said:

“We want more.”

@Thato Immaculate said:

“Sizwe I’m coming to do it with you.”

@Moimoi361 said:

“Waiting to see this one.”

@Youngfendi0 said:

“Yesss.”

@Tycoon said:

“Oh yess boy.”

@Tumi Sentsomedi said:

“I’m coming to get dance lessons.”

@Katleho316 said:

“Hahaha, where is Mama Sizwe to see this one?”

@Skweiza said:

“Man I love your content. God bless you man, you are doing great.”

@DifedileQhathatsi said:

“Yes skeem ayeye.”

@Winnie Mphake said:

“Shapa chom yaka.”

@Robby said:

“I love this.”

“Simunye”: South Africans feeling wowed by video of Malcolm and domestic worker Thembi’s dance moves

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that there’s a new video that is trending on various social media platforms in Mzansi and it’s seriously keeping many warm amidst the cold front hitting many towns. The video clip comes from Tik Tok through Kiki_La_Coco.

The account holder’s video shows an employer and his domestic worker sharing a spontaneous dance. It seems Malcolm asked Thembi if she could dance, the lady said yes and the rest is history.

The viral video is keeping many entertained and the comments are proudly positive. Briefly News went to select a few reactions from the clip labelled, “Thembi, can you dance?”

Source: Briefly.co.za