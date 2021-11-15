The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have gifted the AbaThembu King a brand new Mercedes-Benz

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was promised the new vehicle during the party's election campaign

Julius Malema maintains that the car is not a bribe, but rather a gift for the king, whom the party claim to have a long history with

On Saturday, the EFF held a ceremony where they presented King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, the AbaThembu King, with a Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe SUV, which is worth an estimated R1.8 million.

The party came under scrutiny for this gesture, as people think that the gift was a bribe in order for the EFF to gain the king's followers to strengthen their political influence.

King Dalindyebo was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of arson, kidnapping and assault. He was released last year after serving four years of his sentence when President Ramaphosa granted a group of political prisoners early parole, IOL reports.

The EFF has gifted an R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz to the AbaThembu King.

Source: Getty Images

The EFF respond to bribe claims

The EFF added to their denial of the bribe claim that when the king was in prison he undertook a hunger strike and it was the party who managed to convince him to stop starving himself, according to Times Live.

During the party's election campaign they promised the AbaThembu King a Mercedes-Benz, and the EFF says they are simply delivering on that promise. EFF president, Julius Malema, said that they supported the king when nobody else did.

"Why didn’t they say we were bribing him when we were with him in prison when they had all abandoned him and they decided to imprison the king,” Malema said.

South Africans react to the EFF's gift

@SkhetoJ said:

"He will be attending ACTION SA rallies in 2023 after dumping you."

@MoshabeKe believes:

"It doesn't matter as long EFF delivered what it promised ."

@Strategic_Craft shared:

"Why not use the money and pay for students fees or provide clothes and food the poor or whatever else. U could have done alot of good with that money."

@Juzt_Eaze said:

"He will regret accepting that car, he will constantly be reminded about it."

